Murderer admits to driving offences, truck theft while on run for shooting

A man awaiting sentencing for a Wodonga shotgun murder has admitted to a string of driving offences stemming from his time on the run from police.
Ben Stiler did everything he could to avoid arrest after shooting Duwayne Johnson dead at close range and running over him on Woodland Street on January 16, 2022.
Police had urged Stiler to hand himself in after the shooting, but he refused to do so.
Stiler admitted to driving and car theft offences stemming from his time on the run in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16.
The court heard a Wodonga policeman spotted the wanted man on a lawn outside a Main Street home in Chiltern about 9.45am on January 18, 2022.
The officer knew Stiler was wanted over the fatal shooting.
Stiler got into a silver car and sped off towards Beechworth.
A Beechworth officer saw the car enter the town, with Stiler driving on Balaclava Road then dumping the car in bushland on Red Hills Road.
He went to a woman's nearby home and asked for water and to use her phone before calling his mother.
Stiler went to the Lake Samball Caravan Park about 11am and stole a white 2014 Isuzu truck and trailer before driving to a storage unit on Crawford Street and attending another house.
Stiler was picked up by his mother with police later finding the stolen truck at the storage unit.
Stiler, who was also involved in a pursuit with Albury officers while on the run, made his way to Adelaide then Melbourne before eventually being arrested.
The firearm used to shoot Mr Johnson was found during his arrest.
Lawyer Calvin Sloan entered pleas to the lesser charges in court on Thursday.
"Serious charges Mr Sloan, is it fair to say these are the least of his worries?" magistrate Ian Watkins asked.
Mr Sloan agreed.
The court heard Stiler, who was once part of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, had been exposed to drug use and extreme family violence while growing up.
A traumatic incident led to him using drugs as a teenager, with his substance issues leading to prison time.
He remains in jail, awaiting sentence on June 17 for the murder.
Mr Watkins will sentence him for the lesser charges on June 25.
