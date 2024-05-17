Domestic violence thug proves he isn't sorry in video link to Junee jail

Adam Craig Tonks showed "no evidence of insight or remorse" over the frightening domestic violence he dished out to his partner, an attitude he then starkly repeated from jail.
Tonks vigorously shook his head and let rip with a grunt of mock indignation as a magistrate outlined how he aggressively approached her car with a metal chain as she cowered inside.
The behaviour he demonstrated over a video link to Albury Local Court from Junee came despite Tonks having freely admitted his guilt to all that magistrate Sally McLaughlin had just pointedly referred.
The 49-year-old's offending was relentless, with the chain incident followed the next day by him rushing at her with a wooden pole - in fear, she quickly sought refuge inside her home.
"I think it goes without saying that this type of behaviour is denounced by our community strongly," Ms McLaughlin said.
There was also no chance of Tonks being afforded the opportunity to serve his prison sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
"He's demonstrated he does not follow court orders."
Ms McLaughlin's damning assessment of the North Albury man's campaign of violence was reflected by the sentence she handed down - two years and six months of full-time custody.
Tonks' actions in late December, 2023, were by no means a one-off as he was on bail for other domestic violence offences, described as "serious", at the time.
"These are grave offences of a common assault and an intimidation," Ms McLaughlin said, pointing out how each offence was "ongoing".
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said the context of his client's behaviour was that his relationship with the victim "became turbulent" in the final six months.
Mr Moody submitted that Tonks had "gone close to 10 years" without offending.
The unemployed Tonks pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and two charges each of destroy or damage property and contravention of an apprehended domestic violence order.
The court was told that Tonks and the victim had been in a relationship for about two years.
Tonks was arrested on August 6, 2023, and charged with offences against her that resulted in the granting of an apprehended domestic violence order for her protection.
Police said he breached the order several times between November 16 and December 20, but none were reported to them.
It was on December 20 that Tonks began the offending for which he was jailed.
They were at home when they got into an argument; Tonks grabbed a metal ashtray and threw it at her, striking her right arm.
The pain was immediate and the blow left bruising.
The following day at 4.30pm, Tonks embarked on a two-hour barrage of mobile phone harassment.
Police said the victim received 133 calls from his number; she did not answer, nor did she reply to any of the text messages in which he "threatened to bash and get people to bash the victim".
The woman returned home at 6.30pm to find Tonks standing in the driveway.
He wanted to borrow her car and at first she refused, but he continued to pressure her into changing her mind and she relented and gave him the keys.
But she told Tonks he could only have the car for an hour.
She rang him at 8pm but he did not answer, so she got a friend to drop her off at his home - the car was parked out the front.
When she demanded the keys, he refused and they began to argue.
"The victim has started to walk towards her car when (Tonks) has armed himself with a metal chain and followed the victim," police said.
In fear of him, she got in her car and in "a panicked state" began to reverse out, only to crash into Tonks' car.
The damage was minor, consisting of a small scratch and a scraping of paint, but it was enough to enrage Tonks.
He rushed at her car and threw the chain at the windshield, causing it to shatter. She drove off.
Just after 8am on December 22, Tonks armed himself with a half-metre wooden pole and walked to her address.
Her friend saw him approach the front door, wielding the pole above his head and appearing to call out to the victim to come outside. His actions were captured on CCTV security footage.
Tonks then began swinging the pole at her car, without making contact, so she unlocked the security screen door and headed outside.
But when Tonks rushed at her, she quickly went back inside. Moments later he broke the pole in half.
"(Tonks) then threw ... half of the wooden pole at the victim's car."
The woman's friend ordered him to leave, but he remained outside the home for eight minutes before running away.
Tonks was arrested at his home half an hour later, denying the assault when questioned by police.
"She could have got those injuries from work," he lied.
As for the intimidation: "I (intended) to smash all her windows if she did not agree to fix my car."
Tonks will become eligible for release on parole, after 18 months behind bars, on June 19, 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.