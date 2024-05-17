Hopper 'did not expect that message,' but it's one she'll never forget

Madi Lieschke recently received a message that caught her so off guard, she had to 'read it twice.'
It was her call-up into the Ovens and Murray's 11-player open interleague netball squad.
"I definitely did not expect that message," Lieschke said.
"I never really thought that would happen for me, but now that I have received the message, it's something that I really want to work hard towards and bring what I can to the team."
The 18-year-old Hopper is one of three interleague debutants to be named in this year's senior squad, alongside Wodonga Raiders' Maggie St John and Taylor Donelan.
Eliza Mooney and Mia Lavis also make the step up after previously representing the league in the under-17s.
"It feels pretty special to be able to play with all those talented girls," Lieschke added.
"I'm still shocked by it, but I can't wait to play with them."
Fellow Hoppers Emily Browne and Grace Hay have also been selected following strong starts to the season.
North Albury has won three of its six matches so far, with its highest losing margin just nine goals against the Roos.
But with a competitive spirit, Lieschke wants to see those close encounters flipped in the Hoppers' favour moving forward.
"I'm super competitive and all I want to do is win those games," she said.
"I think we're connecting a lot better as a team.
"We've played some really tough teams for the first few rounds, which has been good because it's really tested us.
"It's great to see that we're up there with those teams.
"If we can overcome the little lulls we go through, we can get ourselves over the line."
Now in her third season at the club, the 2023 A-grade best and fairest winner continues to grow in confidence.
"I definitely have started to feel more comfortable and less intimidated by other teams and other opponents," she said.
"I just focus on what I can do well and do that on the court."
North Albury will take on Lavington this weekend, while Wang Rovers host Wodonga, Albury meets Yarrawonga and Raiders collide with Myrtleford.
The league will also have a top of the table clash at John Foord Oval between the undefeated Roos and Magpies.
The interleague squad will then travel to Shepparton on Saturday, May 25 to take on the Goulburn Valley Football Netball League.
