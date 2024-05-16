The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

After being stuck in South Pacific cruise firm comes to rescue

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hello sailors: The Rotary delegation from the Border with cruise ship crew members in front of the Pacific Adventure in Port Vila, before their voyage home. Picture supplied
Hello sailors: The Rotary delegation from the Border with cruise ship crew members in front of the Pacific Adventure in Port Vila, before their voyage home. Picture supplied

A group of Border volunteers left in limbo after the collapse of Air Vanuatu are heading home on a cruise ship after making a plea for help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.