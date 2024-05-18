Chapel's youth event hopes to 'inspire, connect and uplift' teens

A live DJ, pirate ship ride, games, prizes, and giveaways aims to be the talk of the town for Border teenagers next month.
That is when Wodonga's New Life Chapel hosts its annual youth event, Undivided, on June 14.
New Life's youth pastor Matt Barton said the event aimed to "create a safe place for young people".
"That's the purpose of the night," he said.
"It's a drug and alcohol-free event for teenagers to gather together."
Mr Barton said there would be a special guest preacher as well as a quiet sensory room.
"The room is to make sure that no matter who you are, you can experience everything across the night in a safe and welcoming environment," he said.
The event, which has been running for more than two decades, attracts around 300 people from years 7 to 12, with youth travelling from all over the region including Shepparton, Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Henty, and Culcairn.
Mr Barton said that there weren't many programs or events around for youth but "everyone deserves to feel valued and loved".
"Our youth event plans to do just that," he said.
"We want people to build friendships and get connected to one another."
Tickets can be bought for $5 and include food and activities from 5pm to 9pm.
To register: newlifechapel.brushfire.com/undivided/575276.
