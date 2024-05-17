Mum wakes in terror at night, fearing her attacker has found her and her child

The victim of horrific domestic violence has given a harrowing statement in court, recalling her fears her partner would kill her and her baby.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins told Jandamarra Kenny's former partner she'd made "one of the most profound, emotional, disturbing victim impact statements I've heard".
Kenny's crime spree included spraying petrol on a person in a Wodonga home and trying to light them on fire while yelling "you're all going to die", trying to smash a car window with his child inside, tricking authorities into letting a victim of his crimes into the Wodonga police cells, and contacting the victim from jail.
He punched a man outside the Mann shopping centre, stole a BMW after grabbing the owner by their throat, threatened a man with a knife and attacked them, and lied to the Wodonga court during a bail application.
One of Kenny's former partners - who was in her car with her four-month-old when Kenny smashed the vehicle's windows with a tyre iron on August 11 last year - has moved 500 kilometres away but fears he will find her.
"To any stranger I would appear as though I am fine," she told the court.
"You wouldn't know looking at me that I wake up most nights, hearing noises with a tight chest thinking Janda has found us.
"The effects that the years of abuse I endured from Janda have made me a completely different person.
"I don't even recognise the person I see in the mirror most days."
Kenny had attended her home on July 4 last year and demanded she get into his car.
"The night Janda took me, I thought I was going to die," she said.
"In my mind I thought about all the people in my life who I loved, all the people who would notice I was gone.
"I stayed quiet, afraid of what would happen if I even spoke a word.
"Would he only hurt me or would he also hurt all my family and friends?
"When I'm not waking up in the night fearing he has found us, I wake up from the nightmares playing over and over again.
"How am I supposed to live a normal life when I can't even convince my own brain that we are safe with him in jail?"
The mother said she had been strangled by Kenny and some of the offending had occurred while she was pregnant.
"What did I do so wrong to deserve the bruises, black eyes, the screaming in my face, the hands around my throat?" she asked Kenny, who sat emotionless on a video link from jail.
"I am the mother of your child and for some of these things I was pregnant with the beautiful little girl who has taught me the true meaning of love.
"That same girl who will one day ask me why I am not like other mums, why I flinch at loud noise, why I close in on myself whenever I hear yelling, why I can't look strangers in the eyes."
She said Kenny could have killed their baby and can't forgive herself for putting her in that position.
"If that tyre iron had broken the window where she sat in her car seat, we wouldn't even have a baby any more," she said.
"I am a shell of the person I once was because of this man and I will never understand what I did to deserve the ways in which he treated me."
Police praised the victim for delivering her statement.
"It's one of the most profound, emotional, disturbing victim impact statements I've heard," Mr Watkins also noted.
"The effect on her and her daughter is clearly significant.
"I bailed him, I gave him a chance, and he lied to the court about where he was going to live and who he was going to live with, and he lied to the police about who was coming to visit him.
"Then he continues that behaviour in Melbourne on remand."
Kenny bypassed the prison screening system and called another female victim 259 times while in custody between December 14 and March 31, including a 50 minute video call.
The court heard Kenny had "no desire to deter his offending".
The magistrate said issues had been raised in court that needed consideration.
Kenny will be sentenced on June 11, and the magistrate said he wouldn't be released on that day.
He has served about 160 days on remand.
