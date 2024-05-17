There's one place in schools punching above its weight on pastoral care

Leigh Hobbs has seen school libraries and librarians change lives for the better.
The Williamstown-based author and illustrator and former school teacher said there were myriad examples of libraries being a safe haven and librarians being a mentor for many young people.
Hobbs said librarians often directed young people toward their passion and purpose.
"When I was working in a high school with kids in the lower socio-economic demographic I watched my mate who was a librarian quietly steer one of the kids to books on films," he said.
"Now he's a film critic for a major newspaper masthead.
"In another school in a poorer area where their library was in a portable building in a quadrangle, the librarian got the shy kids to become library monitors to build their self-esteem."
When Hobbs was appointed the Australian Children's Laureate during 2016 and 2017, he went into bat for libraries and librarians.
He covered 100,000 kilometres over two years, visiting school children in each Australian state.
The creator of characters such as Horrible Harriet, Mr Chicken and Old Tom, Hobbs had an immediate rapport in these remote communities.
"I made connections with school librarians in Woop Woop," Hobbs said.
"I spent time working with indigenous kids in really remote areas of the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
"Each day we'd drive a couple of hours to get to these communities
"The kids were already familiar with Old Tom and Mr Chicken so we started working with Mr Chicken.
"I got them to draw Mr Chicken in their communities, in the bush or scrub or at Uluru.
"Kids are innately the same whether they're in London, Albury-Wodonga or Borroloola; they are always up for fun and engaged if they trust you."
Hobbs said he feared school libraries were under threat in a system that often favoured technology.
He said they were a wonderful asset in school communities.
"Politicians bang on about literacy and pastoral care; libraries are fundamentally assets that provide both of those things," he said.
Having joined the Write Around the Murray (WAM) line-up for the first time two years ago, Hobbs would return for the writers' festival later this year.
Launched on Wednesday, May 15, the 2024 WAM Schools Program would offer 30 talks and workshops free for school students in Albury and surrounds.
Hobbs said of all his book characters he was most proud of Old Tom.
"Old Tom has been in print for 30 years now," Hobbs said.
"I visit schools and the teachers will say I loved Old Tom when I was a kid and I feel like Methuselah!"
Among his book titles Mr Chicken Goes To Paris (2009) was still a popular seller in the Musée du Louvre bookshop in Paris.
Creating Colourful Characters with Leigh Hobbs would run at the Albury LibraryMuseum on Wednesday, September 11, from 9.30am to 10.30am for Years 3 and 4 and 11.15am to 12.15pm for Years 5 and 6.
Creating Your Own Colourful Characters with Leigh Hobbs would run at Albury LibraryMuseum on Thursday, September 12, from 11.30am to 12.30pm for Years 3 and 4.
Write Around the Murray runs from September 11 to 15.
For more details visit writearoundthemurray.org.au.
