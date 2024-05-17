Drum roll please ... this robot makes original rap in real time in Wodonga

Keirzo is a rapping and drumming robot that can produce original rap in real time.
Using touch sensors, people can create their own rhythms and melodies with it.
This is not the future.
This is here and now in downtown Wodonga.
I, DJ by Dr Richard Savery opened at Hyphen Library Gallery on Friday, May 17.
It brought the worlds of creativity, music, robotics and artificial intelligence together in an interactive installation.
It was the first time the exhibition had been shown anywhere in Australia.
Dr Savery said he wanted to explore the possibilities of human-robot interaction through creative expression in this exhibition.
"It lets anyone come and be a musician, where you can tap and play along," he said.
"Everyone can be creative and this installation allows it."
With just a single word or phrase, Keirzo can produce an original rap in real time.
There is electronic music playing with live drumming.
With three robots in the space, there are controllers on the wall to help visitors interact with the robots with flashing lights.
The robots play music, drum, speak and move a little.
Dr Savery said the installation was a year in the making but he had been developing the idea during the past decade.
Having done a PhD in Music Technology in Los Angeles, he returned to Australia two years ago.
"I started out as a jazz musician and I wanted to see how that would translate to the computer then I wanted to see how that would translate to robot," Dr Savery said.
"This is a totally new set-up.
"It's in a really great space at Hyphen and cool with the lighting."
Dr Savery said the exhibition would appeal to children and adults alike.
"Everybody loves it because the robots respond to you," he said.
I, DJ by Dr Richard Savery will be located in the Playspace Gallery until Sunday, August 11.
