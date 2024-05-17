The Border Mailsport
Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal has stern warning for all players

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 12:41pm
North's Riley Smith won't be eligible to play until the penultimate home and away game on August 17.
The Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal has sent a message that illegal play will not be tolerated after slapping North Albury's Riley Smith with a monster 10-match suspension.

