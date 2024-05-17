Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal has stern warning for all players

The Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal has sent a message that illegal play will not be tolerated after slapping North Albury's Riley Smith with a monster 10-match suspension.
Smith was found guilty of unbecoming conduct intentional striking against Albury's Josh Hudson in the reserve grade game at Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day.
The Hoppers' player had pleaded not guilty at the tribunal in Albury on Thursday night.
The O and M launched an investigation, which was led by former high profile Wodonga police officer Graeme Simpfendorfer, following the incident, where Hudson suffered concussion.
It was graded intentional, severe and high.
The base sanction was five plus matches.
After a marathon hearing of just over three hours, tribunal chairman Wayne Taylor said there were a number of aggravating favours, with the possibility of serious injury, it was an off the ball incident, Smith was third man in where physical contact wasn't required and Hudson could not have expected that contact.
He accepted Smith used a swinging arm, which struck Hudson in the head.
"We need to send a clear message those actions are unacceptable," Taylor stressed.
There was no video evidence, as the O and M generally records only senior matches.
Seven witnesses were called and the hearing had a surprising twist early when an MRI scan revealed Hudson had a small, benign tumour in his brain.
One of the three panel members asked if that could be linked to the incident, but Hudson said he didn't know.
Hudson will soon have an MRI follow and has been referred to a neurosurgeon later this month.
The Tigers' player is still suffering headaches and migraines, more than three weeks after the match.
The tribunal heard Hudson and North's Jackson Carey had been involved in a scuffle, on the edge of the centre square on the Albury clubrooms side, but had broken up when Smith arrived.
Albury stalwart and witness Stuart Hodgson, who was standing in the Albury players race, around 50m from the incident, said Smith came from a "blind spot" and a swinging elbow had struck Hudson on the left jaw.
Hodgson had an uninterrupted view and "there would be no expectation there would be any contact" for Hudson, adding he could clearly hear the contact.
Albury senior team manager Ross Ried said Smith was at least 10m from Hudson and Clark when he noticed him and the Tigers' player had his back to him and therefore couldn't see him coming.
Ried also had a clear view and it was a "full blown strike, with a right closed first, on the cheek on the left-hand side."
He said Hudson's head and arms dropped and he fell straight to the ground.
North's Carey was also a witness and he said Smith hit Hudson with a hip and shoulder bump, while Lincoln Smart, who was a spectator near the visitors' clubrooms, stressed it was a bumping action and not a closed, swinging fist.
Smith said his arm was tucked in for a bump, which struck Hudson in the neck.
He defiantly declared it wasn't a swinging arm and said, upon contact, Hudson fell straight to the ground and he asked, 'are you alright'?, but there was no response.
Earlier, Albury trainer Ellie Burnett had said she believed Hudson was unconscious immediately, but was conscious and responsive when she arrived around 10-15 seconds later.
In his summary, North advocate Leighton Coe conceded the contact was high, but it should be graded careless and the dispute over a number of factors, such as whether it was a raised fist or a swinging elbow, along with the pace at which Smith arrived, indicated there was no intent and any suspension shouldn't be more than the base five weeks.
Smith won't be able to play until round 17 on August 17.
North has the right to appeal, but that lapses at 5pm on Friday.
Any appeal is through AFL Victoria Country Appeal Panel and costs $5500.
An appeal is a new forum, but it can only proceed on the following grounds: i) the decision involved an error of law that had a material impact on the Tribunal's decision; ii) the decision was so unreasonable that no Tribunal acting reasonably could have come to that decision having regard to the evidence before it; iii) the classification of the Reportable Offence or Policy Breach or other conduct (as applicable) was manifestly excessive or inadequate; or iv) that the sanction imposed was manifestly excessive or inadequate.
North Albury secretary and board member Oscar Ramsden, who was present at the hearing, was bitterly disappointed.
"I just want to express the disappointment in the tribunal outcome, for both our player and our club," he stated.
"The circumstantial nature of the statements from witnesses (despite being stated as) was clearly not assessed on the balance of probabilities, and has led to an injustice.
"As such, the North Albury Football and Netball Club will be seeking both a formal explanation from both the league and AFL Vic Country as to the administrative process, and will be exploring the authorised path of appeal.
"For a player to be handed a 10-week suspension, with no visual or photographic evidence, that was handed down on the back of "different and conflicting" statement is a blight on what should be a "fair and equitable" process.
