Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal has stern warning for all players

An appeal is a new forum, but it can only proceed on the following grounds: i) the decision involved an error of law that had a material impact on the Tribunal's decision; ii) the decision was so unreasonable that no Tribunal acting reasonably could have come to that decision having regard to the evidence before it; iii) the classification of the Reportable Offence or Policy Breach or other conduct (as applicable) was manifestly excessive or inadequate; or iv) that the sanction imposed was manifestly excessive or inadequate.