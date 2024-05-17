Pies' '64 and '94 premiership reunions: The streaker, the comeback, the glory...

Daysdale captain-coach Phil Godde vividly recalls how the crowd 'erupted' during the 1994 Coreen league grand final against Coleambally.
Godde had just taken a chest mark inside 50m which coincided with the roar.
"I took a chest mark on the forward flank and all of a sudden the crowd erupted," Godde recalled.
"I thought to myself 'that wasn't a spectacular mark.'
"I turned around and all of a sudden this streaker flashed by me who was butt naked so you could see his 'tackle'.
"He ran from goal post to goal post, jumped in a car and took off.
"I went back and slotted the goal but it was a hilarious moment of the grand final.
"I was never renowned for my tackling in the Coreen league and my teammates reckon the closest I ever came to a 'tackle' was when the streaker ran past."
Godde refused to reveal the identity of the streaker but did provide a cryptic clue.
"All I will say is that he was a well-known farmer in the area who ended up marrying a copper."
Daysdale's 1994 flag triumph was remarkable for a number of reasons.
Godde was appointed captain-coach of Daysdale in 1993.
The appointment was much to the disgust of Coreen's Chris 'Darkie' Collins who had the talented rover firmly on the Swans' recruiting radar for the previous few seasons but was trumped by the Magpies.
Collins' pain of missing Godde's prized signature was eased after Daysdale collected the wooden spoon in his first season as coach.
The 1994 season coincided with the club's centenary celebrations.
As fate would have it, the Magpies scraped into finals after winning their final nine-matches of the home and away season.
What happened in the elimination final against Rand is etched into Coreen league folklore as one of the greatest finals comebacks in the history of the competition.
The Magpies trailed by 38 points late in the third term against the Pigeons.
Godde reckons he has told the story of what happens next as many times as what former Daysdale farmer and club stalwart Terry Mardling had beers at the Daysdale pub before it permanently shut.
"I'll never get sick of telling this story but the short version is I thought we were dead and buried in the elimination final when Rand got 38 points up late in the third quarter," Godde said.
"Two late goals gave us a pulse though.
"The siren went for three-quarter-time and Rand's Scott Curphey decided to gob off to a few of our players and in a nutshell labelled us losers."
The Curphey incident sparked Godde into delivering one of the most inspirational speeches of his coaching career.
"I had a grand final speech in the back of my mind that I was going to use if we happened to get that far," Godde recalled.
"But I had to pull it out three weeks earlier than expected because I thought this was most likely going to be our last huddle for the season.
"I just tried to appeal to the players' emotions. I grabbed Terry Mardling who was a club official by the tie and dragged him into the huddle and said 'this bloke thought he would play in a flag after losing the 1977 grand final by three points. Well guess what he never... he never even played in another final... that's why you have to grab your opportunities with both hands."
Godde's emotion-charged address sparked a stunning response from the Magpies who steamrolled the Pigeons in the final term to advance to the preliminary final.
"No doubt the story will come up dozens of times this weekend at the reunion," Godde said.
"But the funny thing is when I ask the players to tell me two things that I said in my speech... none of them can remember."
The preliminary final was a cakewalk for the Magpies who trounced Jerilderie by 80 points.
The Magpies met Coleambally in the grand final with scores relatively even at half-time.
"It was a stinking hot grand final," Godde said.
"I remember at half-time Coleambally didn't even go into their rooms at Buraja, their coach addressed them outside under some trees where it was a bit cooler."
History says Daysdale 16.7 (103) defeated Coleambally 10.8 (68) to win its first flag since 1964 and break a 30-year premiership drought.
There were plenty of premiership heroes including Godde who suffered broken ribs in the decider and moved himself to a forward pocket and kicked five goals.
It was the final match of his decorated career which included an Azzi medal with Walla in 1981.
Tough as nails midfielder Ian Bock went into the grand final with a broken jaw after suffering the injury the previous week.
Rover Danny Shiers was best-on-ground while ruckman Ross Cooper was also influential.
Daysdale merged with neigbours Coreen in 1995 and now play in the Hume league at CDHBU after the Coreen league disbanded in 2007.
The club will celebrate both its 1964 and 1994 flag triumphs on the weekend with a premiership reunion when they host Murray Magpies.
Godde said he expected about 24-players who played seniors throughout the season to attend the reunion.
Daysdale 10.8 (68) defeated Rennie 7.12 (54) to win the 1964 grand final after coach George Macfarlane and Don Rhodes led the club to its third flag in four years.
