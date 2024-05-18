Little boy watching frog when grandmother standing by his side got punched

A woman was bending over admiring a frog in the grass with her three-year-old grandson when Kelly Beddoni walked outside and punched her to the face.
The momentum of the unprovoked strike in the front yard of the North Albury unit threw the victim on to her back.
She suffered bruising and swelling to her cheek that worsened over the following days.
"That's for turning the water off," Beddoni said immediately after delivering her blow.
Beddoni, 44, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Estelle Narouz had sought to have the charge dismissed and Beddoni instead diverted to a mental health treatment plan.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin refused the application.
Ms McLaughlin said it was clear Beddoni's offending was linked to her ongoing illicit drug issues, exacerbated by her brother's death in January, rather than a mental health impairment at the time.
"It appears the case of your brother led to your resumption of use of prohibited drugs," she said.
After the case moved to sentence, she said the assault "seems to be out-of-character" for Beddoni in recent times, but noted also that the punch was thrown "in the presence of a child".
"It's a significant example of an assault."
The court was told Beddoni, her victim and another woman who witnessed the assault were known to each other through mutual friends.
This other woman had been living with Beddoni for about 18 months.
But on February 12, 2024, Beddoni sent her a message in which she said she was "no longer welcome" to stay and to collect her belongings.
The woman and the victim, with the small boy, went to the unit later that day about 9.45pm.
The second woman knocked on the door and, after Beddoni asked "who is it?", called out her name.
She and Beddoni then talked for a short time.
"While this was happening," police told the court, "the (victim) and her grandson were both leaning over looking at a frog on the grass at the front of the unit.
"(Beddoni) has opened the front door and struck (the woman) in the face once with a closed fist, connecting with (her) left cheek bone."
The victim and the other woman left soon afterwards.
The court heard that police arrested Beddoni at her home on February 17, soon after taking a statement from the victim.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Beddoni $1600 and placed her on a 14-month community correction order, though without supervision given she was already engaged with rehabilitation programs.
