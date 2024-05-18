The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Little boy watching frog when grandmother standing by his side got punched

By Albury Court
May 19 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Beddoni was convicted and fined in Albury court after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.. File picture
Kelly Beddoni was convicted and fined in Albury court after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.. File picture

A woman was bending over admiring a frog in the grass with her three-year-old grandson when Kelly Beddoni walked outside and punched her to the face.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.