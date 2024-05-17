Family still struggling to come to terms with loss amid calls for change

The partner of a man who took his life while an involuntary patient at Nolan House says she is still struggling to come to terms with her loss.
Roger Schnelle critically injured himself at the Albury mental health clinic on April 28, 2021.
His life support was turned off two days later.
Coroner Erin Kennedy on Thursday, May 16, noted the 63-year-old had been in a place that should have been safe, but he couldn't be protected.
Yvonne Schnelle said she wanted to see meaningful change with the health service after her husband's death.
"I am still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here," she said.
"That the man who at the beginning of 2021 had no previous significant history of mental health issues but by the end of April, was able to suicide in Nolan House, the place that was meant to keep him safe.
"Roger's death has not only devastated his immediate family, but his extended family and many friends.
"The Schnelle family want to see meaningful change to mental health in our region.
"We hope that the CEO, board members and senior psychiatrists work together and take on the responsibility to make Nolan House an example of excellence where the community can expect above standard treatment and not have to pray that their relatives come out alive, unscathed and on the road to recovery."
Mrs Schnelle said her husband was a generous man known for his compassion and integrity.
"He contributed to the wider Albury community in many ways," she said.
"He was always striving for a better future for everyone."
Ms Kennedy made four recommendations to Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby, including that the agency advocates for the introduction of electronic medical records across its mental health services.
Other recommendations concern mental health risk assessments, policy and practices around assessing patients, patient observations and changes to risk assessment tools.
Mr Appleby said the health service would closely examine the recommendations.
"Albury Wodonga Health acknowledges deputy state coroner, magistrate Erin Kennedy's deliberations and findings handed down at the Albury court yesterday," he said.
"We will carefully consider each of the four recommendations.
"Albury Wodonga Health is committed to the continuous improvement of our service, to ensure high quality, safe, timely and consistent patient care.
"There have been many improvements already made to our mental health inpatient service at Nolan House situated on our Albury campus, including remodelling the physical environment to improve safety and amenity; enhanced courtyards and gardens; improved risk assessment and monitoring practices, an expanded and stabilised multidisciplinary team; and improved orientation and induction for our staff to ensure continuity of care.
"Mr. Schnelle's passing is a terrible tragedy and on behalf of Board and management, I extend my sincere sympathies once again to his wife, Yvonne, his family, and friends."
The family is suing the health service.
Maurice Blackburn principal Janelle Medhurst said the findings were being reviewed in detail.
"We hope this inquest brings positive change and that we can conclude the civil action on behalf of the family as quickly as possible so as not to extend the family's trauma anymore," she said.
Call Lifeline 24/7 for crisis support and suicide prevention services.
Help is available by calling 13 11 14. Text support is also available on 0477 13 11 14.
Call Beyond Blue 24/7 on 1300 22 4636 for advice, referral and support from a trained mental health professional.
