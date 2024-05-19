Young girls frightened after man asked 'paedophile' and 'rape' questions

Two 11-year-old girls were reading a bus stop timetable when North Albury man Daniel Brooks approached them and asked: "Do you know what a paedophile is?"
Brooks' peculiar, unsettling behaviour didn't end with that question.
When the girls answered yes, Brooks asked: Do you want me to rape you and steal yous (sic)?"
The incident took place after Brooks arrived on his bicycle at the Griffith Road, Lavington, bus stop.
One girl began taking a video of Brooks on her mobile phone during the interaction.
Albury Local Court has been told that Brooks also acted in a threatening manner just 10 minutes later after turning up at St Mark's Anglican Church in North Albury.
It was 3.35pm on December 16, 2023, when two church volunteers saw him standing at an open front door leading to the car park.
One of the women told Brooks he could not come inside, so he responded by calling her a "c---".
She and the other woman told him again he was not allowed inside, then approached the front glass doors to try to stop him entering.
Brooks, who has pleaded guilty to three intimidation charges, put his foot in the doorway to stop the door from closing, but the victim managed to shut it and turn the lock.
"I want to kill one of you girls," Brooks threatened, before turning away and walking off.
Police said the second woman was "elderly" and the incident would have caused the first woman "to fear for herself and her friend".
Brooks was arrested after police saw him walking a bike along Corella Street, North Albury, on December 17 about 1am.
He made admissions to talking to the two girls and to going to the church.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan asked for sentencing to be adjourned to May 27, when Brooks had other matters listed to be finalised.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin further refused bail for Brooks, who appeared in court via a video link to Junee jail.
