'The word's getting out' that the Bombers are on the rise this season

Dederang Mt Beauty's Alysha de Koeyer wears many hats.
Captain, coach, reliable goal shooter, and of course, mum.
After Maisie, 4, and Louie, almost 3, were joined by little sister Milly-Rose four months ago, the mum-of-three continues to navigate the juggle between netball and family.
"I've only come back to playing two or three quarters a week, but it's good," de Koeyer said.
"My mind definitely still thinks my body can get there, but it can't get to the ball as quickly or as sharply as I used to.
"There's so many mums within the club and we all back each other.
"It's good because everyone looks out for each others' kids and it makes it easier for mums to actually be able to play.
"We have a physio that plays for us and she's been really supportive in giving little tips along the way, so that's been nice."
de Koeyer first arrived at Dederang Mt Beauty back around 2012 before deciding to challenge herself in the Ovens and Murray League with Wodonga Raiders.
After rejoining the Bombers three seasons ago, she's now contributing to what has been the side's best start to the season in recent memory, with five wins and one loss seeing them inside the top five.
"We're so hoping for finals this year after we were so close last year," she said.
"We've had a lot of support from other teams too, which has been so nice.
"It's been such a long time for Dederang, I honestly can't think of the last time A-grade was in a final."
de Koeyer credits the club's rebuilding phase, with coach Alex Dyde now leading the charge after welcoming some new recruits this season.
"It's so hard when you're turning up week after week and you're getting flogged, and when I first started in 2011, 2012, we didn't win many games at all," she said.
"For the girls who have stuck with the club for that 10 year period, this is huge.
"It's nice for everyone to be looking at the netball now and the word's getting out.
"You used to say you play for Dederang and people would think it's going to be an easy game, but now it's more like it's Dederang, it's going to be a tough game."
de Koeyer is now helping to shape the next generation of Bombers through coaching the club's under-17s.
"I love coaching juniors, it's so rewarding, and I know my kids will be at that point one day," she said.
"It's just been all about trying to prepare those girls for coming into the senior side."
Dederang Mt Beauty takes on Rutherglen this weekend, before meeting with top sides Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona and Chiltern in the upcoming rounds.
"I'm really excited to play them to see where we're sitting," she said.
