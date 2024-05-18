Unapologetic in the pursuit of excellence

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here. That the man who at the beginning of 2021 had no previous significant history of mental health issues but by the end of April, was able to suicide in Nolan House, the place that was meant to keep him safe. Roger's death has not only devastated his immediate family, but his extended family and many friends. The Schnelle family want to see meaningful change to mental health in our region. We hope that the CEO, board members and senior psychiatrists work together and take on the responsibility to make Nolan House an example of excellence where the community can expect above standard treatment and not have to pray that their relatives come out alive, unscathed and on the road to recovery."