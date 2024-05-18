Unapologetic in the pursuit of excellence

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here. That the man who at the beginning of 2021 had no previous significant history of mental health issues but by the end of April, was able to suicide in Nolan House, the place that was meant to keep him safe. Roger's death has not only devastated his immediate family, but his extended family and many friends. The Schnelle family want to see meaningful change to mental health in our region. We hope that the CEO, board members and senior psychiatrists work together and take on the responsibility to make Nolan House an example of excellence where the community can expect above standard treatment and not have to pray that their relatives come out alive, unscathed and on the road to recovery."
Yvonne Schnelle's words, following the death of husband Roger, are more powerful than anything we can write in this space.
Mr Schnelle died on April 30, 2021, two days after suffering self-inflicted injuries at Nolan House, a place where he should have been safe, but he couldn't be protected.
Coroner Erin Kennedy made a series of recommendations to Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby, including that the agency advocates for the introduction of electronic medical records across its mental health services.
Mrs Schnelle is quite right when she says that loved ones of people admitted to Nolan House should expect - rather than hope - that what happened to her husband won't happen to them.
A mental health unit to replace Nolan House has been flagged as part of the redevelopment of Albury hospital, which is separate but not unrelated to this tragic story, highlighting why we must listen to the experts in the field who tell us that the brownfield upgrade will be out of date before it's finished.
It's why we must be angry when we read bureaucrats telling Mr Appleby that the dumping of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria was evidence there was no more money for the redevelopment of Albury hospital. When we're talking life and death we should be unapologetic about demanding excellence.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a wonderful Sunday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
