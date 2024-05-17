The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hat in the ring: Former shire mayor seeking a Liberal thumbs-up for Indi

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal hopeful James Trenery wearing a T-shirt promoting party candidate Steve Martin at the launch of the 2019 Indi campaign. Picture by Mark Jesser
Liberal hopeful James Trenery wearing a T-shirt promoting party candidate Steve Martin at the launch of the 2019 Indi campaign. Picture by Mark Jesser

A former Indigo Shire mayor is seeking to represent the Liberal Party in the seat of Indi in the next federal election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.