Hat in the ring: Former shire mayor seeking a Liberal thumbs-up for Indi

A former Indigo Shire mayor is seeking to represent the Liberal Party in the seat of Indi in the next federal election.
James Trenery has nominated for preselection to be chosen as the party's nominee and bid to defeat incumbent member for Indi, independent Helen Haines.
He is one of three contenders who have put themselves forward with the others being Michael McKinnell and Travis Vincent, who both live outside the electorate which extends from Kinglake to Corryong.
Under Liberal Party rules, preselection candidates cannot speak to the media.
Mr Trenery spent eight years on Indigo Council between 2012 and 2020 and was mayor during 2015-16.
Councillor Bernard Gaffney described Mr Trenery as "no shrinking violet" during an Indigo farewell tribute in 2020.
"He has principles that he's stood by, he's a man of conviction," Cr Gaffney said.
Married with two adult children, Mr Trenery did reside at Yackandandah and now has a farm at Talgarno.
Currently operating a Border courier business and president of Business Wodonga, he previously owned PJ's Florist in the city.
Mr Trenery's resume also includes a stint as office manager and media adviser for former Wodonga councillor Tim Quilty when he was in the Victorian Parliament's Upper House as a Liberal Democrats representative.
However, Mr Trenery's primary political focus has been the Liberal Party, having been a long-standing member.
He has been president of the party's Benambra State Electorate Conference and assisted with various campaigns as well as attending a Lavington address by then Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison in 2018.
If Mr Trenery wins preselection, he would join his former Indigo councillor colleagues and mayors, Barb Murdoch and Jenny O'Connor, in having contested the seat of Indi.
Mrs Murdoch represented Labor in the 2001 poll, while Ms O'Connor was a Greens hopeful in Indi in 2004, 2010, 2013 and 2016.
The Liberal Party has had businessmen Ross Lyman and Steve Martin as its most recent Indi candidates.
The last time the conservative institution had an Indi candidate with local government experience was in 1990 when the then Liberal MP Ewen Cameron contested his final poll before retirement.
Mr Cameron had been a Euroa Shire councillor from 1964 to 1978 and in that period won Indi from incumbent National Country MP Mac Holten in 1977.
Mr Trenery's rivals Mr McKinnell and Mr Vincent live in Healesville and Hawthorn respectively.
Mr McKinnell, who now works as a mortgage broker, has a link to the electorate through an extensive period working in the harvesting and transport of hardwood logs.
That work saw him contracted to provide timber to mills across the North East, including Walker's at Corryong and Ryan and McNulty at Benalla.
Mr McKinnell, who is married with three children, has previously lived at Mansfield and played for that town's football club.
The date for the Indi preselection is yet to be finalised, however it is likely to be held in Benalla.
The Liberal Party has not held Indi since 2013 when its then representative Sophie Mirabella lost to independent Cathy McGowan.
