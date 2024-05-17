North East pair charged, in custody, over armed home invasion, kidnapping

Two people facing firearm and kidnapping charges have been remanded in custody.
Orion Harding, 32, and his partner Alanna-Lee Sargeson, 20, were arrested at a Cruse Street home in Wangaratta on Thursday, May 16.
Heavily armed Critical Incident Response Team members were involved in the arrest amid firearm concerns, with multiple imitation guns allegedly seized during a search.
Police allege Harding and Sargeson entered a Wodonga home on Anderson Street on May 8 while armed and stole items from the victims.
It's alleged the pair had a handgun and detained a man and woman against their will.
A phone, cigarettes, sunglasses, lighters, a baseball bat and cannabis, worth a total of $1000, were allegedly stolen at gunpoint.
Threats to kill were allegedly made to the victims.
Harding and Sargeson allegedly returned the following night and made threats with a firearm before assaulting a female occupant.
The victims were allegedly detained against their will before the man was kidnapped.
It's alleged the male victim was taken from the Anderson Street house and driven to various locations in Wodonga, Lavington and Wangaratta, before he was released at a Wangaratta petrol station.
Police were alerted on May 10 and investigated the matter, which culminated in Harding and Sargeson being charged with offences including aggravated home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, firearms offences and intentionally causing injury.
Sargeson faced court on Friday, represented by duty lawyer Marcel White.
Mr White said it was the 20-year-old's first time in custody, and she wasn't seeking bail.
The court heard security camera and other video evidence would be part of the case, and a specialist report would be needed into injuries sustained during the offending.
Harding, who appeared in the Wodonga court dock wearing a blue Pokemon shirt which appeared to feature Pikachu, also decided against applying for bail.
He told a magistrate he needed his asthma puffer while in custody.
Police must serve a brief of evidence on the pair by June 28 and they will return to court on August 8.
The court heard the Office of Public Prosecutions would take over the matter from police.
Mr White told Harding a lawyer would speak to him in the Wodonga cells "as soon as possible".
Police continue to investigate the matter.
Investigators said the alleged offenders and victims were known to each other.
