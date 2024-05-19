YOU SAY: Ignoring wishes or mature decision? Mixed views on council's call

The elected representatives of Albury City Council have again disregarded the wishes of Albury residents, by ignoring their wishes regarding Australia Day functions/ceremonies and siding with the Aboriginal advisory committee, which the majority of Albury residents do not realise we have.
Albury City set up this committee, along with many other councils, even though the results of the 2023 referendum showed the majority of Australians did not want such.
It is my belief that all Albury councillors will adopt anything the advisory committee wants, no matter if the residents/ratepayers disagree. I would like to remind our elected representative that it is not racist to disagree.
I would like to hear from other residents who agree or disagree.
Congratulations to the Albury City Council for honouring and respecting the pain of Indigenous Australians by changing dates and holding the ceremony for new Australian citizens not on January 26, and the awards night on January 25.
And still those who wish to attend the picnic/family time on the 26th are still able to do so. A very mature decision.
Australia Day has not always been celebrated on January 26 - many seem to have forgotten that - the date on which those who have had a continuous living culture for over 65,000 years, had their land taken from them (and consequently hundreds of thousands Indigenous people killed).
Would we want to celebrate the day that another culture had taken over Australia during the Second World War (it came close)? I don't think so.
Surely when someone tells us that our words or actions are very hurtful, and reignite grief, we stop saying/doing them.
Just had my first visit to the new Albury emergency department, better conditions for staff, appears to be no extra room or beds for patients. Of course they also maintain the bed block, Monday night, quiet and bed block, where did the $25 million go?
Now we are going to spend over 20 times as much on a new hospital and what will we get?
1. More surgical and medical beds, maybe a few with no ongoing money to operate them. They will probably move some from Wodonga to Albury and try to tell you they are new beds. 2. Open some of the closed operating theatres, doubtful, again no ongoing funds. 3. Full time cath lab, no, that would require extra nurses and doctors.
We are at least $100 million a year behind in funding compared to other similar sized hospitals and the government is cutting that even further to pay for the tunnel.
