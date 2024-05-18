Wodonga dad denies lifting girl off ground by neck, throwing her to floor

A man accused of lifting his primary school aged daughter up by her throat and throwing her headfirst into the floor will contest the allegations during a hearing in Wodonga court.
The father claims the 12-year-old made up the claims and told him "if you don't let me go and do what I want to do I'm gonna say you bashed me".
The dad said bruising to the girl's neck was caused by a schoolyard incident.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the girl had returned home late from school on November 9, 2022.
Her father confronted her in the hallway and allegedly pinned her against a wall, pushed his thumbs into her shoulders, and threatened to hit her.
It's alleged he picked her up around her neck and shoulder area, threw her into her room, and caused her to hit her head on the floor.
The girl was said to be terrified and was told to pack her bags and leave.
The court heard the father calmed down and the family went to Lavington to collect cans and bottles.
Staff at her school noticed bruises to her neck the next day and child protection staff and police were notified.
The girl was taken to hospital for a minor head injury and bruising.
The father was arrested and denied any assault.
He said the girl had been held down at school and something was shoved up her nose, which had caused the bruising around her neck.
The school's principal said there was no record of any such assault, with police stating there should be some record of the incident.
"My client denies any physicality," lawyer Sophie Greiner said.
She said the dad conceded a verbal assault, but "denies lifting her off the ground by her throat and throwing her".
Ms Greiner said her client wasn't a small man and there would be more significant evidence of an assault if the girl was thrown to the ground.
The mother gave a statement supporting the father's version of events.
The court heard witnesses should be urged to get legal advice ahead of the hearing, which will be held in June.
