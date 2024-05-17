Lachy Munro is following in the footsteps of some famous players

Albury Thunder's Lachy Munro will become one of the club's first players to represent NSW Country.
The bush boys will tackle NSW City at Sydney's famous Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.
The venue is the former home of the Balmain Tigers and current home of the Wests Tigers in the NRL.
"I'm pretty chuffed, I didn't really expect it because we played only one game, but obviously pretty pumped to make the Country side," he said.
NSW Country holds a special place in the heart of rugby league stalwarts.
Although the format has changed, the original NSW Country Firsts comprised players living in regional areas against City's star-studded team.
The 1975 team will never be forgotten after the Country team, which included future Parramatta star Michael Cronin, defeated a City team which included future Immortals Bob Fulton and Arthur Beetson.
Munro can fill a number of positions, including five-eighth, but will play fullback against City.
"You get to move around and go where you want all over the field," he explained.
Munro has representative experience after playing for Western Region against France.
His absence will make it more difficult for the Thunder in its home game against the in-form Young on Saturday.
The Cherrypickers hold down second with four wins and a draw, while the Thunder sits in the top five with a win, a draw and two losses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.