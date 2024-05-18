North East brewers shine in the country's biggest beer competition

North East brewers have come out on top at the Australian International Beer Awards.
Bridge Road Brewers scored three gold medals while King River Brewers bagged a gold and multiple silver and bronze in Melbourne on Thursday, May 16.
Bridge Road claimed gold for its Beechworth Pale Ale, zero-alcohol beer Free Time and Village Pils, the first beer brewed at their newly-opened East Brunswick Brewery.
The result comes just months after Beechworth Pale Ale was voted the fifth best beer in Australia by consumers.
In a clean sweep of accolades, Bridge Road Brewers was awarded medals for all six beers submitted in the prestigious event.
It was also among four breweries nominated as Champion Australian Mid-Sized Brewery.
Founder Ben Kraus said the results were welcome recognition of Bridge Road Brewers' hard-working team and solidify its status as an industry leader.
"We've worked hard at our craft for 19 years and have always placed quality at the top of everything we do," he said.
"To be recognised in this way is a huge validation of the work put in by the talented crew in our brewhouse who formulate and bring these beers to life.
"We strive to be a leader of industry so the acknowledgement on an international scale as the leading brewery in regional Victoria is something we are particularly proud of."
Last year Bridge Road Brewers expanded into Melbourne's inner-north with the opening of its East Brunswick brewery and beer hall.
This was an operating brewery and Village Pils was the first beer to come out of those operations.
Mr Kraus said gold recognition for Free Time was a challenge in a competitive zero-alcohol beer market.
"The zero alcohol market is in huge growth and most breweries have launched their own versions since our entry into this space in 2020," Mr Kraus said.
"Free Time was one of just two Australian beers to be awarded gold, which is a huge achievement given the intense increase in competition.
"We're working to get Free Time into more markets and locations in 2024.
"We see a real space for it to be included on supermarket shelves as it grows in stature amongst mainstream markets."
King River Brewing scored gold for its Roggenbock, silver for Red IPA and bronze for Wet Hot Eclipse, Waiting for Godot Belgian Tripel, King Valley Kolsch, Smooth Altbier and Mabon Doppelbock.
