The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Art gallery in the frame as other works rejected

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 18 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Benalla Art Gallery which overlooks the North East city's lake. It is set to undergo a nearly $6 million makeover after Victorian and federal funding commitments. Picture supplied.
The Benalla Art Gallery which overlooks the North East city's lake. It is set to undergo a nearly $6 million makeover after Victorian and federal funding commitments. Picture supplied.

Projects across the southern Riverina and upper North East Victoria have missed out on funding from the federal government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.