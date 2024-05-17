Art gallery in the frame as other works rejected

Projects across the southern Riverina and upper North East Victoria have missed out on funding from the federal government.
Regional Development Minister Catherine King on Thursday May 16 announced the first successful candidates for the government's Growing Regions and regional Precincts and Partnerships programs.
There were 40 projects bankrolled in the first-mentioned program and six in the latter.
None of those submitted from the seat of Farrer were successful, while only two from Indi received approval.
The pair from Indi consisted of a $2.965 million upgrade for the Benalla Art Gallery and $1.41 million for improvements to the Lords Reserve at Mansfield which hosts football, cricket, soccer, athletics and croquet.
Benalla mayor Danny Claridge was delighted with the funding which comes on top of $3 million from the Victorian government.
"We're extremely happy, it's money that we badly need to do the redevelopment," Cr Claridge said.
"The gallery is very dated and seriously in need of being brought up to date as we can't borrow works from the National Gallery and this will allow us to do that."
The upgrade will see the storage area double in size, the cafe located and improved lighting and modern heating, cooling and humidity system.
It will be the most extensive work at the gallery since it opened in 1975 and has been in planning for 15 years.
Cr Claridge said it was hoped tenders would be called soon and that modifications began before the end of 2024.
A sewerage infrastructure upgrade at Mulwala and community works in Berrgan Shire were among the projects that failed to secure funding in the southern Riverina.
Liberal MP for Farrer Sussan Ley contrasted the regional funding for her electorate previously with that provided by the incumbent federal Labor government.
"In the last regional development funding round from the Coalition, seven projects in Farrer received a total of over $5 million out of $300 million committed nationwide," Ms Ley said.
"The Growing Regions Program has handed out $100 million less than was originally promised by Labor, so a lot, and I mean a lot of worthy applications would not have even been considered.
"There are some very disappointed councils and local organisations right now."
A $4.493 million development of a water sports precinct at Wagga's Lake Albert was the closest project to the Victorian border to receive funding in NSW.
It will involve the installation of new pumps and pipes and upgrades to an existing weir which allow water to be transferred from the Murrumbidgee River to keep levels high for activities such as yachting and rowing.
While welcoming the funding for her electorate, Dr Haines has repeated concerns expressed after the federal budget.
"I've expressed to the government my disappointment and concern that there was no ongoing and increased funding for the Growing Regions and Regional Precincts and Partnerships programs in the federal budget and I will continue to fight for greater investment opportunities for regional communities," Dr Haines said.
Broome Shire was the biggest individual beneficiary from the Commonwealth's latest funding.
It received $26.3 million for a redevelopment of the Cable Beach foreshore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.