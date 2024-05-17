The Conlan brothers are putting the band back together

The band is getting back together for Albury's vital home game against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
After Port Melbourne VFL signing Lucas Conlan returned to play his first game against Wodonga last week, older sibling and fellow state league player Jacob will tackle the premiers in the grand final re-match.
The clubs built a tremendous rivalry after contesting an unprecedented six straight grand finals from 2009-2014, with the Tigers to host their 10-year premiership reunion.
Albury has won only one of its last four matches, while Yarrawonga is chasing an 18th successive win.
Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles has been named as an emergency for seniors and on the interchange bench in reserves.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers, who are undefeated after six rounds, host Wodonga, which has won five successive games.
Rovers' recruit Kieran Parnell will play his first game in five weeks, while Wodonga welcomes back utility Tom Johnson from a knee complaint.
And in the other game which has a major impact on the top five, Lavington will look to bounce back after a bitterly disappointing effort against Wangaratta.
However, like all clubs, the return of a number of key players, including miserly defender Jono Spina, will boost the Panthers' hopes at home to near neighbours North Albury.
The Hoppers are looking to break a nine-year finals streak and started with four wins, but have lost to Albury and Wangaratta Rovers.
They still sit comfortably in the top five, but have had a distracted time since the Anzac Day clash against Albury with Josh Murphy and Riley Smith facing tribunal hearings.
North will start favourites, but if it can't beat seventh-placed Lavington, it will struggle against top three contenders Yarrawonga and Wodonga to complete the first round.
Wangaratta ruck Chris Knowles will celebrate 50 senior games on the road against Corowa-Rutherglen, while Wodonga Raiders have lost former VFL player Darrean Wyatt for the rest of the season, citing his work and travel commitments from Melbourne.
Raiders have lost their last five games by an average of 93 points, but haven't had their best team for some weeks with the absence of classy forward Tom Bracher and former AFL player Sam Darley, whose partner is pregnant in Darwin.
"Definitely they (Bracher, Darley and Wyatt) would have been in our top three to four players (at the start of the year), we lack guys between 25-30, we've actually got younger," coach Marc Almond explained.
Bracher is back, while Jason Burke returns to seniors after missing the back half of last year with a knee injury.
Raiders are home to Myrtleford, with both teams chasing their second win.
