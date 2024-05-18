Lawyers go nuts over dough ... nuts to get you out of a legal hole

Lawyers don't always wear suits, and almost everyone loves doughnuts.
That may seem a peculiar pairing of statements, but in Wodonga the two will come together to make sense of the law.
The Hume Riverina Community Legal Service wants to break down the barriers on getting access to legal advice.
To make that happen, the service - as part of Victorian Law Week (May 20-26) - will host sessions with doughnuts and lawyers.
It will be as simple as coming through the door for a casual chat and, as it says, munching down a few of the deep-fried treats.
The doughnuts will be easy to spot, but the lawyers perhaps not so if you're looking for a man in a suit or a woman in a conservative, tailored outfit.
Principal lawyer and manager Sarah Rodgers said lawyers didn't always wear suits but "we are approachable, the assistance we provide is free, and we listen".
"Understanding the law and knowing when and how to get help can be overwhelming for so many reasons, especially for young people." she said.
Youth lawyers from Hume Riverina Community Legal Service's integrated youth justice program, Invisible Hurdles, have co-designed Donuts with Lawyers with young people from Junction Support Services' youth advisory committee and the Rural City of Wangaratta's youth council.
Lawyers Karlee Hirt and David Whitehouse will be available on Tuesday, May 21, at Wodonga's Windbreak 3690 to speak to young people aged between 12 and 25.
Ms Rodgers said no question was inappropriate, "you can even ask us about how to become a lawyer."
"You might have a question about a problem you are experiencing or want to know more about the law.
"You don't need to have a question; you can just come and say hello."
She said the series was about sharing information and building capacity, confidence, and knowledge with young people.
"We want young people to know they can ask for help," she said.
"Lawyers are shrouded in stereotypes, and we really want to break these down by inviting young people to celebrate Law Week with us and have a chat and a doughnut with a lawyer."
Donuts with Lawyers is on:
