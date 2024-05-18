Mental impairment to be examined after son allegedly torched mum's home

A man accused of torching his mother's Wodonga home has pleaded not guilty, with mental impairment to be argued in defence of the alleged arsonist.
Luke Williams remains in custody after allegedly setting fire to Muriel Williams' Marshall Street home.
Williams is charged with causing $400,000 in damage to the brick house on August 1, 2023, with the Wodonga court told he now also faced a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
Fire crews had been called to the burning home about 6pm.
The home suffered extensive damage, with a police investigator later seen removing aerosol cans from the burnt building.
Williams, 43, was charged with torching the home after being arrested on the same day of the fire.
A fundraiser launched after the blaze noted his mother, aged in her mid-70s, had been out of town when the fire took hold.
Lawyer Chirag Patel told the Wodonga court on May 16 that there had been discussions about the matter and a mental impairment argument was being readied by the defence.
A charge of aggravated animal cruelty had only recently been pressed by police, the court heard.
Williams, who remains in custody, was ordered to appear in the County Court and was asked how wanted to plead to the arson charge.
"Not guilty your honour," he told magistrate Ian Watkins.
Williams will face the County Court on June 13, while the animal cruelty matter will return to the lower court on September 10.
