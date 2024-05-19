Enraged woman launched attack after finding pair in bed together

An enraged woman who found her short-term boyfriend in bed with another woman unleashed a violent attack on the woman and bit the man.
Khloe Sinclair, 21, had been in a short relationship with a 26-year-old man.
She entered a Wodonga home on November 23 last year, walked down to a rear bedroom, and found the man in bed with a woman.
Sinclair screamed at the woman, calling her "a f---ing s---", jumped on top of her, pulled up a doona, and pulled hair from her head.
The woman bled and Sinclair punched her five to six times to her face and temple and scratched her mouth.
Sinclair grabbed a television as the man tried to stop her.
She rushed the woman and bit and scratched the man, who had to drag Sinclair to the front door to kick her out.
The woman lost chunks of hair and had scratches, and the man had bite marks and scratches.
The woman said in her victim impact statement she didn't feel safe in her home and had to double check if her doors were locked.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said the relationship between Sinclair's boyfriend and the woman was "completely a surprise" to Sinclair.
"Perhaps understandably, the red mist descended, but not understandably, Ms Sinclair reacted in the way your honour has heard," he said.
Sinclair was on GHB at the time of the offence, and has worked hard on her drug problem while on bail.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the scene Sinclair came across would have been "a very confronting and emotional experience".
"What you should have done in hindsight - and hindsight is a wonderful thing - is turned on your heels and gotten out of there," he said.
Sinclair was ordered to complete a corrections order for the next 12 months.
