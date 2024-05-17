Former mayor is 'Indi' mix for preselection

No sooner is the federal budget behind us than attention turns to when the next election may be held.
Among those looking to contest the seat of Indi is former Indigo Shire mayor James Trenery, who has nominated for preselection for the Liberal Party.
Anthony Bunn reports that Mr Trenery, described by some as "no shrinking violet", is one of three contenders who have put themselves forward in a bid to defeat incumbent member for Indi, independent Helen Haines.
In other news, Andrew Moir reports that the Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal has sent a message that illegal play will not be tolerated after slapping North Albury's Riley Smith with a monster 10-match suspension.
Meanwhile, a group of Border volunteers left in limbo after the collapse of Air Vanuatu are heading home on a cruise ship after making a plea for help.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.