Chilly breeze not enough to blow away interest from keen house buyers

A family home described as a "hidden gem" in West Albury and a large shed in North Albury, originally built for the purpose of a laundromat, went under the hammer on Saturday,May 18, and were passed in.
Stean Nicholls sales executive Mikaela Gould said both auctions saw small crowds turn up, but interest was still strong despite chilly conditions.
A young couple later bought the three-bedroom home on Solomon Street.
Ms Gould said the property, located close to the Albury CBD, was built in 2016 by GJ Gardner Homes.
The two-storey home boasted panoramic views, an open-plan family and living area, and a spacious kitchen with stone benchtops. It sold for an undisclosed price of around $700,000.
"Both the buyer and vendors are happy," she said.
"It's a lovely house and is in untapped territory tucked away in a little pocket of West Albury."
Ms Gould said the large shed situated on a block of about 1376 square metres on Elmore Street was also passed in, "but we're in negotiations with interested parties".
She said the property would be perfect for someone looking to develop or build.
Another feature of the weekend's property market was the launch of new display homes at Avalon Park display village in Baranduda.
Nordcon Land had 19 display homes on offer by various Border builders.
Prizes, activities for the kids, and entertainment were highlights of the day.
