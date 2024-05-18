SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 7
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 5.8 (38) lost to Myrtleford 11.12 (78)
Corowa-Ruth 5.5 (35) lost to Wangaratta 14.13 (97)
Albury 6.11 (47) def Yarrawonga 6.10 (46)
Wang. Rovers 5.6 (36) lost to Wodonga 8.10 (58)
Lavington 5.8 (38) lost to Nth Albury 8.8 (56)
NETBALL
Corowa-Ruth 45 lost to Wangaratta 54
Wang. Rovers 51 lost to Wodonga 56
Lavington 38 lost to Nth Albury 55
Albury 24 lost to Yarrawonga 53
Wod. Raiders 56 def Myrtleford 42
ROUND 6
Jindera 14.16 (100) def Bill. Crows 2.8 (20)
Osborne 82 def RWW Giants 6.7 (43)
CDHBU 19.13 (127) def Magpies 4.4 (28)
Brock-Burrum 8.9 (57) lost to Henty 16.6 (102)
Holbrook 16.12 (108) def Lockhart 11.8 (74)
Howlong 23.15 (153) def Culcairn 5.6 (36)
ROUND 7
Rutherglen 18.14 (122) def Dederang-MB 0.2 (2)
Kiewa-SC 18.15 (123) def Tallangatta 10.8 (68)
Barnawartha 5.7 (37) lost to Yackandandah 10.6 (66)
Thurgoona 7.13 (55) lost to Beechworth 11.12 (78)
Mitta Utd 3.9 (27) lost to Chiltern 21.16 (142)
Wod. Saints 26.20 (176) def Wahgunyah 6.4 (40)
ROUND 4
Tumbarumba 5.7 (37) lost to Cudgewa 17.11 (113)
Corryong 7.2 (44) lost to Bullioh 21.14 (140)
