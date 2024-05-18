Magpies continue to fly following a tense top of the table clash

Wangaratta has emerged as the only remaining undefeated side in the A-grade Ovens and Murray netball competition following a tense top of the table clash against Corowa-Rutherglen at John Foord Oval on Saturday.
The Magpies established a five goal buffer heading into the first break and were able to maintain control of the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest, running out the game 45-54.
In her third appearance for the Roos, former Osborne star goal shooter Lou Madden was sidelined due to injury in the second quarter, in what was a blow for the home side.
Madden shot 11 goals from 11 attempts before exiting the game.
Sophie Hanrahan then swung from defence into goals with 15 conversions, while Indianna Frauenfelder led the way with 18 goals for the Roos.
Amanda Umanski was on target with 36 goals for the Magpies, while Katie Dean was strong in the defensive end.
"I'm really pleased with the way we played," Wangaratta coach Shea Cunningham said.
"We stuck to what we do best and were really disciplined and structured and made sure we focused on what we needed to do out there."
Despite the seemingly perfect start to the season, Cunningham believes the Magpies have more to offer.
"I still feel like we have a couple of gears that we can go up, which is really exciting to see where we're at now and knowing that we can improve further," she said.
"We're still managing Georgia Clark who's back from injury, she's still on limited minutes at the moment, and we just want to make sure she's okay.
"We have a few sore bodies, so we just want to make sure that we're looking after them really well."
In what was a physical battle by both sides, Cunningham said she was pleased with how the Magpies handled the intensity of the game.
"I can't fault them on that, they just didn't let anything rattle them," she said.
"We're just really focusing on our strengths and what we're good at and we always just bring that back to how much we like each others' company and like to play."
In other round seven matches, Wodonga Raiders defeated Myrtleford 56-42, Yarrawonga toppled Albury 24-53, Wodonga pipped Wang Rovers 51-56 and North Albury triumphed over Lavington 38-55.
