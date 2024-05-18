The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Magpies continue to fly following a tense top of the table clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 18 2024 - 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga wing defence Gemma Grimmond and goal defence Kylie Leslie in action during the Pigeon's win against Albury Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Yarrawonga wing defence Gemma Grimmond and goal defence Kylie Leslie in action during the Pigeon's win against Albury Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Wangaratta has emerged as the only remaining undefeated side in the A-grade Ovens and Murray netball competition following a tense top of the table clash against Corowa-Rutherglen at John Foord Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.