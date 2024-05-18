Myrtleford's Matt Munro torches Wodonga Raiders with dynamic display

Boom Myrtleford recruit Matt Munro produced his best performance of the year in the 40-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Munro was dynamic in the 11.12 (78) to 5.8 (38) away win.
"His importance in the game was critical for us, his ability to carry the footy and win it from stoppage was vital, he's starting to hit some great form, he was pretty good last week, but today he was really polished," Saints' coach Craig Millar offered.
Munro was one of the league's best players when he travelled overseas in mid-2022, so it was always going to take time to regain his best touch after 18 months.
However, it's no surprise the Saints' two wins after five straight losses, albeit gritty efforts against top five contenders, have been on the back of Munro's class.
Myrtleford set up the win by grabbing a 20-point lead at quarter-time and then doubled it.
"We started really well and we won the ball around the stoppage, had some good drive from behind the ball to set up a number of inside 50 entries and we were able to make the most of them," Millar explained.
Another big off-season recruit in Lachie Dale kicked two goals, along with Levi Young and Jaxon East.
Along with Munro and East, defender Zac Pethybridge and ruck Toby Cossor were excellent.
Cam Ellis-Yolmen kicked four goals, while Nick Bracher and Brad St John also impressed.
After the interleague bye, Raiders host winless Corowa-Rutherglen in a game the home team simply must win after now racking up six straight losses, while Myrtleford will start underdogs away to Wangaratta Rovers.
