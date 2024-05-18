Wangaratta's Alex Federico keeps getting better and better in O and M

Wangaratta's Alex Federico is rapidly emerging as one of the league's most influential on-ballers after another five-star display against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The winless Roos were outstanding in the first half, restricting the visitors to only an 11-point lead before the latter's strong second half led to the 14.13 (97) to 5.5 (35) win.
Federico was compared to the Pies' reigning best and fairest Daniel Sharrock when he signed last October, which is an enormous compliment, but he's living up to those expectations after being named in their best during the last five games.
"Alex Federico was fantastic, he's had a great start," coach Ben Reid enthused.
The former Northern Blues' VFL player was superbly supported in the midfield by Jackson Clarke and with that pair in strong form, it sets up a cracking contest against Albury's classy midfield in round eight.
Callum Moore also grabbed the lead in the Doug Strang Medal after booting eight goals.
Last year's leading goalkicker now has 27, followed by North Albury's Josh Minogue (26) and Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams (25).
Daine Porter and defender Aidan Tilley also played well.
The home team will take enormous heart from its first half as it continues to build after missing last year, largely due to a player shortage.
Sam Dunstan kicked four and that's the third time he's kicked that many or more, which is a terrific achievement, particularly given he missed a match and was injured early against Yarrawonga.
He now has 19 majors, while Ryan Eyers, Jedd Longmire and Tom Forrest also featured.
