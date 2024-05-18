Brookers too classy for Demons after a dominant second-half display

Holbrook overcame a spirited first-half challenge from a vastly improved Lockhart to notch its fourth win of the season by 34 points at Holbrook on Saturday.
The Demons led by less than a kick at half-time but the Brookers found another gear in the second-half, booting eight goals to two to win 16.12 (108) to 11.8 (74).
After losing two of their first three matches, last year's grand finalists have now won three on the trot including the prized scalp of flag favourites Osborne last round to move to third on the ladder.
The home side blew the contest open during the third term with a five goal blitz to open up a match-winning 30 point lead at the final break.
Brookers co-coach Andrew Mackinlay was happy to emerge with the points against a dangerous opponent who looks to be a genuine finals contender.
"It was a battle in the first-half but I thought our class shone through in the second-half," Mackinlay said.
"They will beat a lot of sides this season and their top half-a-dozen players are pretty good.
"When you have players the calibre of Azzi medallist Abe Wooden, Jordy Harrington and Tom Keogh... they will beat a lot of sides and they are a fairly quick side.
"They were missing their full-forward in Ron Harley Middleton which robbed them of a focal point in attack.
"After they got beat by Henty the previous week, we knew they would want to respond and we spoke about matching their intensity early because we expected them to come at us.
"So we were ready for a hard-fought contest which happened in the first-half but we were lucky to be able to play some pretty good footy in that second-half to clinch the win."
Both sides produced some slick passages of play in the opening term as they went goal for goal.
Brooker spearhead Luke Gestier booted two goals in two minutes mid-way through the term to help establish a 17 point buffer for the home side.
But the Demons were able to respond with two late goals to be within six points at the first break.
Charles Masterson threaded the needle from the boundary for the Demons early in the second term to level the scores and add to his highlight reel.
The Demons, led by Patrick Killalea, Hunter Lloyd and Wylie Harrington looked the better side during the second term as they established a four point lead at the main break.
With the match-up for grabs in the second-half, it was the Brookers who were able to show their class in the third term.
Lachie Semmler snapped a clever goal to re-establish the lead for his side.
Bailey Churchill also booted two goals during the third term which is the biggest bag of his career in the seniors.
His second late in the third term handed the Brookers a match-winning 29 point lead.
The Brookers had all the answers in the final term to eventually win by 34 points.
The biggest roar during the last term was when young Brookers forward Ben Parker received a handball in the goal square and inexplicably hit the post from point blank range.
Matt Bender was the Brookers best with Gestier also damaging with five goals.
Jock Triggs also produced an electric display in the midfield with Churchill, Mackinlay and Josh Jones solid four-quarter performers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.