The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Brookers too classy for Demons after a dominant second-half display

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 18 2024 - 8:27pm, first published 8:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook co-coach Andrew Mackinlay was among his side's better players in the win against Lockhart at Holbrook on Saturday.
Holbrook co-coach Andrew Mackinlay was among his side's better players in the win against Lockhart at Holbrook on Saturday.

Holbrook overcame a spirited first-half challenge from a vastly improved Lockhart to notch its fourth win of the season by 34 points at Holbrook on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.