Bushrangers rally late against Bulldogs to notch sixth consecutive win

Ladder leader Beechworth was forced to dig deep to overcome a spirited Thurgoona by 23 points at Thurgoona on Saturday.
The Bushrangers led by three points at the final change but booted five goals to two, snatching a 11.12 (78) to 7.13 (55) win and sixth consecutive victory.
Despite being overrun in the final term, Daniel McAlister's charges threatened to claim a big scalp after matching their more fancied opponents for three quarters.
The Bulldogs also went agonisingly close to causing an upset against third placed Yackandandah in round 3 to highlight their rapid improvement under the former AFL player.
Beechworth coach Tom Cartledge paid tribute to the Bulldogs who are one of the most improved sides in the competition to sit fifth with a 4-3 record.
Their three losses have been against Chiltern, Yackandandah and Beechworth who occupy the top three spots on the ladder after seven rounds.
"Credit to Thurgoona, they came out and fought really hard to the end to be honest and certainly had us on the back foot, especially in that first-half," Cartledge said.
"It was a bit of a slugfest for the first three-quarters and tight and contested on their smaller ground which you always expect.
"Thurgoona were certainly up for the challenge and made it hard right to the end.
"The message at that last huddle was to dig deep and we have spoken a lot about the previous weeks and building momentum.
"In the end it came down to a bit of heart and grit and that was the difference.
"You can't always produce clean, free-flowing wins and sometimes you just grind out a victory... and that's what the boys did today."
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.