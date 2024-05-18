After two straight losses, North faced an early 'line in the sand' match

North Albury took what could prove a pivotal step in breaking a nine-year finals drought with a comeback win over Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Down by 13 points at half-time in a game the Hoppers simply had to win after two losses and with a brutal fortnight ahead, the visitors kicked five goals to one to post an 8.8 (56) to 5.8 (38) win.
North kept its nearest neighbours scoreless in the first quarter, grabbing a 14-point break, with the aid of a strong breeze.
But the home team then kept the Hoppers to one behind in the second term and nailed four goals for the handy break.
Lavington kicked the first goal of the match against the breeze in the third stanza, while North added two as the Panthers held a five-point lead.
However, the seriousness of the situation appeared to flick a switch for the Hoppers, who played with tremendous desperation and started winning one-on-one contests.
Josh Minogue kicked three goals, while Nathan Dennis snared a double for the victors.
Riverina product Jack Reynolds was terrific, while Isaac Campbell, Jack King, Cayden Winter and Jack Penny also performed.
Ruckman Leighton Coe also played well in one of the more unique build-ups for a debutant.
On Thursday night, Coe was the advocate for team-mate Riley Smith at the tribunal, which is generally a position filled by a club official.
Coe joined the Hoppers this season from Kew in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
Lavington's Billy Glanvill maintained his strong form, Nico Sedgwick played his first game in seniors this season and impressed, while Sam Hargreave also featured.
North now have a five-two win-loss record and while it will start outsiders against premiers Yarrawonga and Wodonga, the club will finish the first round with a positive record, which is generally favourable to a top five finish.
And while Lavington sits only two wins behind fifth-placed Albury with 11 matches left, the club's finals hopes are realistically over, unless it causes a massive upset against a red-hot Wodonga in round eight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.