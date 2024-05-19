Albury was out-muscled last week, it was like waving a red rag to a bull

Albury responded to being out-muscled by Wodonga the week before to post one of its best home and away wins of the modern era in an epic grand final re-match against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
With only one win from the last four games, Albury was in trouble 21 points down against the premiers after the first quarter - albeit the latter was kicking with a strong breeze - before the home team restricted Yarrawonga to only two more goals in a gripping 6.11 (47) to 6.10 (46) contest.
After an absorbing battle, the match had one last twist when Pigeons' youngster Ben Coghill had a shot from around 35m out on a slight angle in the final seconds, but landed a behind, although no blame can be attributed to him as he's been impressive on debut this season.
And the win came in front of the 2014 premiership outfit, which defeated Yarrawonga in the sixth successive - and best - grand final between the pair in that unforgettable era.
"In the home and away season, absolutely, obviously been under pressure for a few weeks now," co-coach Shaun Daly replied when quizzed if that win, snapping Yarrawonga's 17-match winning streak, was one of the best since the club re-emerged as a force in 2009.
Wodonga's physicality proved too much for the Tigers and given the latter is gunning for a league-record 15 straight finals campaigns, that is something rarely levelled at the seven-time premiers in this golden era.
"Absolutely, I grabbed the boys after the Wodonga game and gave them direct feedback about that (lack of physicality)," Daly said.
"It's on me as a coach to get the players up, physicality-wise, I probably hadn't seen that for a while from the Albury Tigers, but today (Saturday) we showed we can do it, football's such a mental game."
Daly had also publicly questioned his classy on-ball brigade after the 11-point loss to Wodonga.
"I put it on the midfield, we had a lot of stoppages and we really had to slow them down with their ball movement, they get a lot of uncontested marks with that ball movement in the back half and if we could cut that out and make them go long down the line it gets us back in the game," he explained.
Albury made four changes, regaining pacy defender Michael Duncan, promoting reserves' players Will Blomeley and Harry Cameron, while Jacob Conlan played his first game since Easter Saturday as VFL outfit Port Melbourne had the bye.
"It's good to have some guys coming in and giving us some energy and that's what we have missed in the last few weeks, some feeling out on the field," Daly added.
Yarrawonga was missing the league's best small forward in Nick Fothergill and interleague defender Ryan Bruce, while Michael Gibbons injured his calf early and was severely impacted.
After the Pigeons strong first quarter, the Tigers lifted their intensity and for the first time since starting their winning streak in round nine last year, the visitors fumbled.
However, the windy conditions meant neither side was able to string two strong scoring quarters together as they interchanged the lead.
It was fitting one of the league's most energetic players in Rhys King starred as Albury's only multiple goalkicker and chief pressure-packed tormentor, while Jake Page, Jake Gaynor, Anthony Miles, Tom O'Brien and Lucas Conlan also featured.
Isaac Muller had a terrific battle against the league's other top ruckman Lach Howe, with the former making the startling admission after the match the pair is distant cousins.
Howe joined his younger brother Dan in the Pigeons' best, while midfielders Perry Lewis-Smith and Harry Wheeler also impressed as Bailey Frauenfelder (three) and Leigh Williams (two) kicked the bulk of the Pigeons' goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.