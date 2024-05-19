Dismay as caravan park control given over to company

Caravan park operators are furious at Indigo Shire after councillors approved a new lease for a Rutherglen site despite a number of conflicts of interest.
Councillors voted 4-3 at their meeting on Tuesday, May 14, to approve a 21-year lease for Holiday Park Management (HPM) Australia to operate the Rutherglen Caravan and Tourist Park from July 1, 2024.
The decision followed HPM Australia declaring a potential conflict of interest because of work it had done on a master plan for the Rutherglen park prepared for the council by consultants ODIN360.
HPM Australia on its website states it is "proud to be part of the ODIN360 consulting network".
That situation and other conflicts flagged in the meeting agenda had councillor Bernard Gaffney join Roberta Horne and Emmerick Teissl against the lease.
"I think it's a very, very serious matter," Cr Gaffney said.
"There's a lot of confidential documents that can't be brought out to the community to see, which is unfortunate.
"To get four declarations of conflict of interest over one contract ... is something I've never seen before."
The other conflicts related to the council's buildings and property officer having ties to a company that expressed interest, ODIN360 declaring a general conflict because of its council work and its lead consultant also flagging a difficulty.
Mayor Sophie Price told the meeting the council took guidance from its law firm Maddocks as part of due diligence.
"The advice from Maddocks recognised that while HPMA were involved in the development of the master plan and proposed lease, the processes conducted by council in developing the master plans and EOI documentation were appropriate as they accurately reflected council's intentions with respect to the park, and that HPMA were not materially advantaged," Cr Price said.
"Consequently they found no reason to not support council granting the lease to HPMA."
That has not satisfied the operators of the Rutherglen park and their counterparts at Chiltern and Yackandandah who fear a similar process will befall their sites.
Rutherglen caravan park lessee Dennis Exton said his lawyers told him the lease appeared designed to keep others away and he had decided not to bid because of that and too much uncertainty and viability questions.
"We felt tired of it and dealing with council; not once were we asked what was needed, they made this master plan off their own bat and half the things they don't need," Mr Exton said.
"I don't want to brag but I could have put $2 million into this place if they let me and now someone else is going to come in and put managers in and they haven't got the personal touch that we have."
Councillor Diane Shepheard, who joined Cr Price, Sue Gold and Peter Croucher in voting for HPM, thanked "the previous Rutherglen caravan park lessees for the work that they've done over the years in establishing that caravan park and giving great service".
"They didn't put in an application and so they'll be moving on, but really appreciate the time and work they've put into that space and look forward to HPMA's opportunity to move that caravan park to another level," Cr Shepheard said.
Mr Exton, who took over the lease after potato farming, felt slighted by Cr Shepheard's remarks.
"We've been here 14 years and they couldn't even say our name, say 'Dennis and Lisa have done a magnificent job' and there was a little dig that we hadn't gone for the tender," Mr Exton said.
"Well that was because something was not right."
The operator of Chiltern's Lake Anderson Caravan Park, Ty Bates, said he had raised the issue with Victoria's corruption watchdog IBAC and Benambra MP Bill Tilley.
Mr Bates said his lawyer raised concerns after he presented them with the proposed Rutherglen lease.
"There were half a dozen clauses deemed unusual and he wouldn't recommend anyone sign that lease," he said.
Mr Bates and his Yackandandah Holiday Park counterpart Gavan Doyle are fearful they will be subject to similar dealings when their leases are up for renewal and they won't be able to continue.
"I'm walking around now and feel as though I've got no purpose," Mr Bates said.
Mr Doyle said: "You feel like you're beating your head against a bloody brick wall and it's not achieving anything and it's making us a little bit more mentally fragile and angry."
Mr Bates said in his nine years at Chiltern adult visitor numbers had gone from 6000 to 20,000, while Mr Doyle estimated his had risen from 4500 to 15,000 since 2015 when he took on the lease.
All three park operators questioned the secrecy of the new lease with the only significant detail beyond the 21 years, "a minimum rent guarantee set at 70 per cent of the predicted gross annual income".
Mr Exton says what he pays to council tallies about 7 per cent of annual turnover.
With the new Rutherglen lessee required to invest in line with the master plan, Mr Doyle said the blueprint for his park flagged investment of $3.5 million.
"We've been here for a bit over eight-and-a-half years and in that period we haven't grossed $3.5 million, let alone made $3.5 million, so it's completely unviable to apply for another lease when that's the figure being spoken," Mr Doyle said.
Mr Bates hopes the Rutherglen decision can be rescinded before July 1 and has made a plea to Cr Croucher to support such a move.
Cr Croucher did not reply to The Border Mail, while HPM Australia director Peter Woolman said he would need to speak to the council before answering questions.
HPM manages holiday parks at Long Jetty and Wilsons Promontory in Gippsland as well as the Koondrook Retreat near the Murray River which provides glamping.
