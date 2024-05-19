Highway collision affecting traffic, emergency services on scene

Emergency services are responding to a collision on the Hume Freeway section between Albury and Wodonga on Sunday morning, May 19.
Traffic is banked up on the northbound lanes following the collision, with ambulances still on the scene about 10.45am.
Two vehicles appeared to have been involved in the incident.
The NSW and Victorian police and ambulance services have been contacted.
More to come
