Do the wrong thing and lose your Australia Day award under proposed changes

Recipients of Australia Day awards from Wodonga Council may have their honour stripped of them, under proposed new guidelines.
Councillors will consider fresh directives for its Australia Day citizen awards at their meeting on Monday, May 20.
One of them reads: "Council reserves the right to withdraw an award if further information, or the recipient's conduct, draws the awards into disrepute".
Mayor Ron Mildren said the new measure followed a similar approach to titles of streets not being named after living people to avoid dramas.
"This is a reflection of our times and the way we do things in today's world, rather than any individual and anything that's gone on in the past here," Cr Mildren said.
Personal opinions, such as a recipient being in favour of Australia Day being moved from January 26, are not expected to prompt the loss of an award.
"Political perspectives aren't likely to be the measure," Cr Mildren said.
"It's more likely to be misconduct of some description.
"Misconduct isn't always illegal but it would have to be illegal on the most part."
In 2021, the Huon Valley Council in southern Tasmania withdrew a 2015 Australia Day sports award presented to rowing coach Timothy Brown who was convicted of rape and jailed in 2019.
That council originally was asked by the victim to take back the award, but initially did not because Brown had returned the prize.
Then deputy mayor Sally Doyle stated "council now accepts there was also a need for the award to be formally withdrawn".
Other alterations to Wodonga's Australia Day awards relate to the ages of nominees.
Those proposed to be citizen of the year must be over 18, rather than 16, and nominees for young citizen of the year should be 25 or less rather than aged between 16 and 25.
Opening up the age scope would allow for a Wodonga resident to match the feat of Albury's 2024 young citizen of the year.
Year 6 student Isaac Kunde won that prize at the age of 11 for his St John Ambulance volunteering which began when he was seven.
Also now, those that have been unsuccessful nominees may be renominated in subsequent years and a citizen of the year must have done relevant voluntary work in excess of that person's paid work.
Cr Mildren said that last point was pertinent to councillors, politicians or those that work in the not-for-profit sector.
Wodonga Council's shake-up to its Australia Day awards follows Albury Council having altered its January 26 schedule after concerns about having formal activities that disenfranchise the Indigenous community.
Cr Mildren has said Wodonga Council has no plans to shift its official events from Australia Day.
