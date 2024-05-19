Tigers regain roar in 'mini final' against an injury ravaged Giants

A seven goal haul by star forward George Alexander proved to be the difference as Osborne overcame RWW Giants by 39 points at Osborne on Saturday.
The Giants proved to be competitive in the first-half but some key injuries took a toll in the second-half as the Tigers notched their fifth win of the season 11.16 (82) to 6.7 (43).
The loss sent the merged identity from second to sixth on the ladder ahead of a tough stretch against CDHBU, Brock-Burrum, Jindera and Holbrook.
On exposed form, the Giants will start underdogs in all four matches with the exception of the Saints clash.
The Giants were widely tipped to finish top-two with the benefit of a friendly draw.
But the loss against Billabong Crows last weekend could come back to haunt them in regards to their double chance prospects with Jindera, Holbrook and CDHBU ready to pounce.
Tigers coach Myles Aalbers said it was important to rebound strongly after his side suffered their first loss the previous round against the Brookers in a replay of the past two grand finals.
Aalbers rated the clash against the Giants as a 'mini final' with the stakes high and the prize for the winner a firm grip on a coveted top-two finish.
"We treated the match as a mini final in regards to a top-two finish," Aalbers said.
"Early wins are important and the Giants were coming off a disappointing loss last weekend against the Crows.
"So it was vital that we started well and crucial that we got another W."
In a scrappy affair, the Tigers had 27 scoring shots and double the amount of the Giants with 13.
"It was a pleasing win in regards to the nature of the game because it was a scrappy affair and sometimes you just have to grind out an ugly win," Aalbers said.
"We felt we did that and the playing group realises that some weeks things aren't going to go your way.
"Credit to the Giants, they applied a lot of pressure, especially in that first half but in the second half we were able to gradually get on top and I thought we produced our brand of footy a lot better."
Aalbers missed the clash against his former side who he coached for four years with a back complaint and said he didn't expect to return until after the general bye in early June.
The Giants rolled the dice structurally and opted to play first choice ruckman Bernie Lieschke at full-back in a bid to curb the brilliance of Tiger match-winner Alexander.
Alexander was kept goalless the previous week against the Brookers but returned to his brilliant best with seven goals but did benefit from some pinpoint disposal from the Tigers' midfield.
Joel Merkel and Michael Oates also had stints on playing on Alexander who regained his lead in the league goalkicking with 30 majors.
Young star Ed O'Connell, four-time best and fairest winner Connor Galvin and Max Hillier all produced polished displays in the midfield and created plenty of opportunities for Alexander.
Talented tall Hugh Schmetzer also provided a strong marking target across half-forward.
The Giants sorely missed the ball-winning ability of their best midfielder in Clay Thomas who missed for the second successive week with a calf complaint.
Giants duo Lewis McRae and Fraser Elliott also suffered injuries before half-time which hurt structurally and the Tigers were able to exploit in the second-half.
Athletic tall Mitch Thomas also copped a corked thigh in the ruck which restricted his influence and a climbing injury toll left the Giants without a bench late in the contest.
It was the Giants' talented youngsters in Dan Harvey, Ashton Talbot and Harry Kreutzberger who were the visitors most consistent performers.
The only sour note for the reigning premier was an injury to Declan O'Rourke who suffered a slight hamstring strain.
It was O'Rourke's first senior match this season after having played reserves the previous fortnight with the injury expected to sideline him until after the bye in early June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.