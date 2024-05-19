The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Tigers regain roar in 'mini final' against an injury ravaged Giants

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 19 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiger spearhead George Alexander was outstanding against the Giants with a seven goal haul. Picture by Debbie Bahr
Tiger spearhead George Alexander was outstanding against the Giants with a seven goal haul. Picture by Debbie Bahr

A seven goal haul by star forward George Alexander proved to be the difference as Osborne overcame RWW Giants by 39 points at Osborne on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.