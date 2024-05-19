More big news on the O and M coaching front after three thrillers

Wodonga has joined a handful of other Ovens and Murray Football League outfits in re-signing their incumbent coaches.
Jack O'Sullivan and Jarrod Twitt have led the club to its greatest winning streak since 2008, clocking up a sixth straight win against the previously undefeated Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
North Albury (Tim Broomhead) and Rovers (Sam Murray) have also recently reappointed their coaches.
"We thought we needed on-field leadership and we're rapt with the guy (O'Sullivan) we've got, we've got a belter," Twitt suggested on Saturday after the 22-point victory.
"I love the footy club, I want to see it do well, that's my motivation, I was quite happy to help and be a part of it.
"They're an awesome group, I don't feel like I have to motivate them, they're self-driven and I'm enjoying being part of the ride."
Twitt is a former star player, who excelled in the club's charge to its last premiership in 2004, and then guided the club as a player-coach to three successive preliminary finals from 2007.
That appearance on the season's penultimate weekend in 2009 had been the club's last finals appearance until snapping the run last year.
The Bulldogs are well placed to replicate that performance after joining Yarrawonga and Rovers with a 6-1 win-loss record.
Wodonga also toppled Rovers without leading Morris Medal contender O'Sullivan for the second half.
"He's not feeling really well, he was pretty crook there at half-time," Twitt added after the midfielder took a heavy knock.
O'Sullivan's issue could sideline him for Saturday's interleague clash against Goulburn Valley in Shepparton.
The league will have the weekend off, but the interest in the club competition remains at its highest level in many years.
The competition is so tight, Albury's one-point win over previously unbeaten premiers Yarrawonga on Saturday was the difference between the former realistically falling out of contention for a top three finish.
The Tigers sit two wins behind the top three, with a home game against Wangaratta - the league's two strongest clubs of recent times - after the bye set to have major ramifications on the top five.
At the other end, Corowa-Rutherglen will fancy its chances of grabbing a first win after rejoining the competition after a year out, primarily due to a player shortage.
The Roos are away to Wodonga Raiders, who have lost six straight games.
