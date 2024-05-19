Man to face court for alleged drink-driving four times over legal limit

A 42-year-old man had his car impounded after being caught driving in the North East with a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit.
The man, who was also driving with a suspended licence, was stopped by Wangaratta police on the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road in Moyhu about 9.30pm on Saturday, May 18.
Officers issued a breath test, which returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.207.
His car has been impounded for 30 days.
The man was not charged with speeding or any other offences.
He is expected to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates Court at a later date.
