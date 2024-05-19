Renewables vs nuclear: Forum set to debate future energy options

Panel members will put forward their arguments for nuclear energy at a clean energy forum in Wangaratta on Tuesday, May 21.
Organised by the Liberal Party, the Indi Clean Energy Options forum aims to explore the best clean and reliable energy solutions for Indi.
The panel will discuss the pros and cons of various technologies, the challenges of implementation, and the impact of transmission lines on farmers and rural residents. The speakers include:
Mr Wawn described the free forum as a "no holds barred" conversation aimed at spurring debate on key issues.
He argues that renewable power is too unreliable at present, and that coal must remain in the short term while nuclear power stations are built.
"What we call base load electricity, which is what we all need 24 hours a day, there are really only two options: coal or nuclear," he told The Border Mail.
"The renewables people will accept that renewables are intermittent, but they argue that batteries will be able to fill the gap, which is technically possible, but it's financially just out of the question.
"In any case, it would take years to do it. In the short term, we've got to keep going with coal while we switch to nuclear."
Pending the development of nuclear power in Australia, Mr Wawn said coal would be important in overcoming the "black hole" of energy shortages likely to happen as a result of attempts to replace existing power plants with renewable energy plants.
"There'll be a period where we'll need coal because other things won't be able to take its place in time," he said.
"Nuclear will, but the first nuclear plant in Australia is not going to be up and running before the mid 2030s. Even if it gets up, that's the earliest."
Mr Wawn will also argue that renewables take up more space than coal or nuclear, and will harm Australia's agricultural industry.
"With renewables, there's no way at the moment they can produce reliable electricity," he said.
"The harder we try to do it, the more we're encroaching on agricultural land and causing enormous protests.
"Let's say you have a coal fired power plant of 1000 megawatts, which can go 90 per cent of the time. If you want to do the same thing with renewables, you really have to have 3000 or 4000 megawatts because they don't go all the time.
"This means there's massive overbuilding, which, of course, is expensive and it's got to be paid for by the consumer."
According to an independent report released by the Clean Energy Council on Saturday, May 18, building nuclear reactors would cost six times more than wind and solar power firmed up with batteries.
Joining the panel will be representatives from Dederang and Meadow Creek, who will discuss the renewable projects proposed for their areas.
The forum will be held at the Wangaratta CWA Hall on Tuesday, May 21, from 7pm to 8pm. Admission is free, with bookings through trybooking. com.
