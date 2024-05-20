YOUR SAY: Now repaired and saved from bushfires, church nears its centenary

A decade ago the future of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Cudgewa looked bleak. The floor was riddled with white ants and the inside was in great need of patching and painting. Much discussion was held as to whether it would remain open considering the nature of the repairs needed and the dwindling church attendance.
However, a committed group of parishioners felt strongly that it was worth saving and went to work asking for donations of money and manpower to put towards the repairs which were completed in 2019. Then in the 2019/20 bushfires that went through the district, a committed fire brigade and volunteers saved the church from being burnt down.
As a result, Holy Trinity will be celebrating its centenary in July 2024. The church's foundation stone reads "To the Glory of God this stone was laid by Mrs WM Blair 16th July 1924".
A commemorative church service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024, followed by a luncheon. Families and community members who have been associated with the church throughout its history are invited to join in the celebrations.
Names of people who would like to attend and for more information please contact Faye Land 0439974380 or land1199@bigpond.com, Tony Jarvis 0427774270 or elmstead61@bigpond.com or Linton Vogel email lintonandjan@peotfarm.com.au.
Please revert to the old crosswords previously in The Border Mail.
It used to fill me with confidence to get all the answers in the old crossword - not so now!
These are too hard and a lot of "Americanisms".
Please, go back to the previous crosswords.
Headlines contained in a recent newsletter I received: 2500 people evacuated from Sydney Aquatic Centre after solar panels catch fire.
No, it is not a Sydney in some overseas country, but right here at the Olympic aquatic centre in Homebush on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Why has it been hushed up for local media?
Wouldn't it be great in one of the large "solar factories" that are being constructed around the country on a 40 degree-plus day that the "climate alarmists" are telling us that we are going to have more.
They can predict the future, but are unable to recognise the facts that are here now.
Video of damage available on NSW Fire and Rescue website, "20240513 Sydney Olympic Park Fire".
