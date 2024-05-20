The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Now repaired and saved from bushfires, church nears its centenary

By Letters to the Editor
May 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A decade ago the future of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Cudgewa looked bleak, a reader notes. The church has since been repaired and saved from the Black Summer bushfires. File picture
A decade ago the future of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Cudgewa looked bleak, a reader notes. The church has since been repaired and saved from the Black Summer bushfires. File picture

Cudgewa church marks centenary

A decade ago the future of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Cudgewa looked bleak. The floor was riddled with white ants and the inside was in great need of patching and painting. Much discussion was held as to whether it would remain open considering the nature of the repairs needed and the dwindling church attendance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.