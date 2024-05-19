Third-placed Roos notch 'tough win' against a tenacious Tigers outfit

Yackandandah's miserly defence proved to be the cornerstone of its hard-fought 29 point victory over Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday.
The Tigers were lively early with Bradley Dalbosco, Matthew Dalbosco and Connor Wiffen instrumental in the home side taking a slender three point lead into the main break.
But the Roos' defence proved to be almost impenetrable in the second-half with the Tigers kept to one solitary goal and last year's preliminary finalists winning 10.6 (66) to 5.7 (37).
The visitors were buoyed by the return of Zac Leitch alongside Bailey Dale.
Leitch hadn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in the opening quarter of the first round while Dale had also been sidelined since round 2.
The big Roo played predominantly deep in attack and also spent time in the ruck while Dale had a shutdown role on dangerous Tiger Tom Anson.
The Tigers went into the clash in seventh spot but could move inside the top-five if they were able to claim a big scalp in the Roos.
Yackandandah co-coach Justin Maybury said the Roos were forced to overcome a goalless first term to grind out a tough win against the Tigers who were desperate for another four points.
"It was a tough win and to be honest, the opposition was all over us for probably the first quarter and a half," Maybury said.
"It took us a while to regain our composure and set up behind the ball better and once we did that, we were able to get an edge at the clearances and play the match more on our terms.
"The scoreboard probably doesn't reflect how hard Barnawartha came at us in that second half but our back six is one of our biggest assets and were rock solid under pressure once again.
"They have been great for the past couple of seasons now and are a back six that doesn't get changed a lot and work really well together."
Nick Houston had the match-up on the dangerous Jack Chesser who went into the match in good form with 29 goals to sit second on the league's leading goalkicking table.
But Houston was able to restrict Chesser to one goal and his lowest tally so far this season.
Houston also kept Chiltern ace Mark Doolan to two goals the previous week and was instrumental in his side claiming the prized scalp of the reigning premier.
Hard-working midfielders Johann Jarratt and Ben McIntosh were important after quarter time while Wodonga Raiders' recruit Sam McKenzie is also proving to be a handy addition for the Roos.
McKenzie booted two goals and three the previous week against Chiltern to provide the Roos with a dangerous small forward which they lacked last season.
Dale also performed in his return alongside Ray Farrugia and Ethan Roach.
Roach crossed from Tarrawingee this season and is a lively medium-sized forward who has added another dimension to the Roos attack and booted 16 goals so far this season.
The Roos sit third and should be able to consolidate their lofty position over the next month with wins against Mitta United, Rutherglen, Wodonga Saints and Tallangatta.
Early season form suggests little separates the top four sides in Beechworth, Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and the Roos.
It wouldn't surprise to see the prized double chance during September come down to percentage.
Maybury said any slip-up against a middle-tier side throughout the season could prove detrimental to finishing with the double chance.
"You have to come to play each week or you will soon get found out," he said.
"We are fully aware of that and hopefully we can continue to be as consistent as we possibly can."
