New multi-storey car park proposed to solve hospital parking crisis

NSW health officials have pointed to a new multi-storey car park as the solution to Albury hospital's parking woes.
However, Health Instrastructure did not say where the car park would be located or when construction would begin.
Hospital staff members have told The Border Mail that they are being forced to park illegally on suburban streets and nature strips due to a lack of staff parking.
Albury Council issued 10 formal cautions after receiving complaints from the public about unauthorised parking on the nature strip in East Street.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson told The Border Mail they were aware of the parking issues at Albury hospital and outlined plans to address them in the $558 million rebuild.
"The 2023 master plan report provides a framework for additional car parking to be delivered at the Albury hospital campus as part of the project, that will support an increase in clinical services at the site," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said on Friday, May 17.
"This includes the development of a new, multi-storey car park at the south-east precinct of the campus and in addition to increased parking, other modes of active and sustainable travel will also be considered to support access to and from the site for staff, patients and visitors.
"The final project scope will be determined through the planning and design process and hospital staff, stakeholders and the community will continue to be updated."
The spokesperson did not answer questions about where the car park would be located, and when construction would start.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said a new car park should be a priority and be in the first stage of the $558 million redevelopment.
"For me, a critical aspect of the redevelopment is improving the car parking that has certainly been an ongoing issue," he said.
"Whilst there are concerns about what might fit into the scope of the project for the first stage, I certainly feel parking should very much be part of that first stage."
Mr Clancy said he understood the new multi-storey car park would be built over the existing car park at the main entrance to the hospital.
"Parking has to be a crucial aspect of this rebuild," he said.
"When that car park on the (corner of Borella Road and East Street) was built, unfortunately, car parking wasn't part of the campus design.
"The current situation reflects that. But, certainly, a multi-storey car park would make a big difference to the parking opportunities at the campus."
