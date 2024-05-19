Parks, and parking, cause ongoing angst

It's Janet Howie here with the news highlights as we start another working week.
Caravan park operators are furious after Indigo councillors approved a new Rutherglen lease despite several conflicts of interest. As Anthony Bunn reports, the vote was close, being carried 4-3.
We heard last week about the lack of parking around Albury hospital that forces some staff members to park illegally. Perhaps the multi-storey car park NSW Health Infrastructure flagged with our reporter Layton Holley will bring some relief.
Football fans must be loving the state of play in the Ovens and Murray league, with thrillers at every turn.
Andrew Moir brings us all the action from an exciting weekend that included Albury's one-point win over previously unbeaten premiers Yarrawonga.
Thanks for reading, I hope Monday treats you well.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
