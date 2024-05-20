The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Photos

GALLERY: Albury summons spirit of 'Tigers of old' as Bushies dig deep

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
May 20 2024 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On a cold but sunny weekend, there was some cracking local games. Pictures by Mark Jesser
On a cold but sunny weekend, there was some cracking local games. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Catch up on all the sporting photographs in this week's gallery by The Border Mail's Mark Jesser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.