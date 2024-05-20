GALLERY: Albury summons spirit of 'Tigers of old' as Bushies dig deep

Catch up on all the sporting photographs in this week's gallery by The Border Mail's Mark Jesser.
Albury posted one of its best home and away wins of the modern era in an epic grand final re-match against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League at Albury Sportsground.
Yarrawonga netballers were able to claim victory over the Albury Tigers.
Ladder leader Beechworth was forced to dig deep to overcome a spirited Thurgoona by 23 points at Thurgoona.
Thurgoona netballer were able to defeat Beechworth with ease.
Albury Thunder took on Young at Greenfield Park.
View all the photos from these games in the gallery.
