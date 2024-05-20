Wodonga doctor's licence cancelled over misleading, dishonest behaviour

A Wodonga doctor has had his licence cancelled for misconduct after giving misleading information, breaching conditions of his registration, and failing to transfer patients when he closed the Whitebox Rise Medical Centre.
Health authorities received complaints from another doctor, a pharmacist and a patient about Godwin Mbachilin over a range of issues.
Mbachilin, a former resident of Nigeria, moved to Australia in 2008, worked under supervision at the Elmwood Medical Centre in 2013, and bought the Whitebox Rise practice in 2017.
His registration was suspended in April 2019 after he wrote prescriptions and consulted patients without supervision over the previous five months.
The Medical Board of Australia found he had deceived two doctors into supervising him and gave false and misleading information to the board claiming he wasn't practising.
He closed the Whitebox Rise centre in April 2019 after being suspended, and failed to transfer the treatment permits of his patients.
Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal members on May 16 noted Mbachilin's actions were dishonest and "particularly serious".
His lawyers said a five year disqualification was long enough.
The VCAT members noted the deliberate nature of his offending.
"General deterrence is needed in circumstances where there was inherent dishonesty in the misconduct, the conduct was over an extended period and there was a deliberate misuse of the position of a medical practitioner to betray the trust of others," they said.
"In the tribunal's consideration of the appropriate determination in this case, significant factors include the need for the protection of the public through general deterrence and specific deterrence and the related need to protect the public from the risk of future contraventions by Dr Mbachilin."
Mbachilin's registration was cancelled, but there was no disqualification period imposed.
He will be able to immediately apply to the medical board to be reregistered, with the board to consider a range of factors before deciding if he is able to work again.
