Red cards, injuries, goals, it was all happening when Melrose met Diamonds

Melrose FC survived a "weird game", punctuated by red cards and injuries, to topple top three contenders Wodonga Diamonds 4-2 in Albury Wodonga Football Association's division one men on Sunday.
The win has lifted the home team to 19 competitions points, the same as Diamonds.
"It was a weird game, there were red cards and people going down injured everywhere," Melrose captain Adam Waters said.
"There was a lot of extra time, at least three or four of our team went down with cramps and a few of theirs.
"It was a pretty intense game, going back and forth, a lot of the midfield were running their guts out."
The teams shared the red cards with Melrose's Prince Muhoza on the receiving end.
Tyler Kentwell and Riley Broad were among the scorers for the victors and Waters was delighted with the performance, particularly centre back Chris Ryan and centre midfield Merci Rabani.
Elsewhere, Twin City Wanderers posted a 6-2 win over St Pats FC.
Tom Morrison and Josh Zito, who were both terrific in the club's FA Cup final win over Myrtleford Savoy the previous weekend, maintained their form with two goals apiece, while Mat Hasler and Jake Smyth also contributed.
Elsewhere, Boomers hammered Albury Hotspurs 6-1.
In division one women, Spurs maintained their unbeaten run with a 5-0 win over Boomers.
Elisha Wild scored a double, while Rylee Steele, Charlotte Laird and Muireann Kilroy also grabbed goals.
Albury United defeated Wodonga Heart 9-1, while Melrose FC was too strong for Diamonds 5-0.
